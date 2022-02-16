Stephen A. Smith believes Steph Curry is Chris Paul’s Achilles' heel: “The greatest shooter who ever lived, it’s a tough outing”

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have continued to be the most impressive teams in the NBA this year.

The Warriors (42-16) are second in the Western Conference. The only team that the Warriors trail for first place is the Phoenix Suns (46-10), who are looking like the team to beat in the West. The teams have been the best in the NBA all season.

Phoenix, last season's Western Conference champ, has looked determined to make a run at getting back to the NBA Finals, with Golden State chasing. Many have started to believe the two organizations will end up facing each other in the Western Conference finals.

On ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday, analyst Stephen A. Smith said that as impressive as Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul continues to be, one could easily argue that Curry can give the veteran guard problems on the court.

"You know that CP3, as phenomenal as he is, one could easily argue that his Achilles' heel would be Steph Curry," Smith said.

Smith said that although Paul is one of the game's best, Curry presents a challenge with his combination of size and shooting ability. Smith has a point, as Curry has been a dangerous opponent for any of the game's top defenders.

"Steph Curry ... 6(-foot-)3, lanky, long arms, the greatest shooter that ever lived ... When CP3 goes against him, it's a tough outing."

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors chasing the Phoenix Suns

Throughout the season, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns have battled for the top spot in the Western Conference and the NBA's best record. After exchanging places at the top of the conference throughout the year, the Suns have started to separate themselves. Phoenix has a five-game lead in the chase for the first overall seed.

The two teams are shaping up to be favorites to find themselves playing each other in the Western Conference finals. Both Phoenix and Golden State have two of the more impressive rosters when it comes to overall depth. There's a chance it could be a historic playoff series if the teams end up playing against each other.

Stephen Curry has looked like a favorite for the NBA's MVP award. Meanwhile, his team is hoping to get key reinforcements when Draymond Green and James Wiseman return.

