Stephen Curry, Jaylen Brown and every other Mike Breen 'double bang' call ever made

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics joined an exclusive list of NBA players who got a 'double bang' call from legendary broadcaster Mike Breen. The swingman made a clutch 3-pointer that sent Game 1 of the Celtics-Pacers series to overtime, earning the rare call from the ESPN commentator.

The NBA's Twitter account shared a compilation of every shot that resulted in a double bang from Breen. There are seven of these shots in the four-minute video that recalls some iconic moments.

The first one was for Stephen Curry, who made a long shot in OT against the OKC Thunder to give the Warriors a big win in 2016. Eric Gordon is also present in this compilation with a 3-pointer to tie a game against the LA Lakers in the final seconds of regulation.

Luka Doncic's notable game-winning shot against the LA Clippers in the infamous 2020 bubble also earned a spot in this video. Marcus Smart's game-tying triple against the Celtics in 2021 was another big Mike Breen moment.

In March 2023, Julius Randle sunk a difficult 3-pointer to give the Knicks a dramatic win against the Miami Heat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter that earned the "double bang" from Breen.

More recently, Donte DiVincenzo made a clutch triple to give the Knicks a one-point lead against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of this year's postseason. They ultimately lost that game.

All these shots preceded Jaylen Brown's most recent shot,. The Celtics forward maneuvered a tough shot over Pascal Siakam and drained a 3-pointer to send the game to OT. The Celtics won the matchup in overtime, and a lot of credit goes to Brown for the win.

Jaylen Brown praises teammate after big game-tying 3-pointer against Pacers

After the game was over, Jaylen Brown reflected on his remarkable shot, thanking his teammates for putting him in the right situation to make the shot that ultimately led to the win and a 1-0 lead in the 2024 Eastern Conference finals.

“It was good moment of play that we able to turn them over and get the extra possession. Jrue Holiday made a great pass, Derrick White set a great screen, and the rest was history,” Brown said.

Brown finished the night with 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one big shot to help his team stay alive in the final seconds of regulation.