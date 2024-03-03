Stephen Curry's 5 worst shooting NBA games of all time on Warriors so far

Stephen Curry has cemented himself as the best shooter of all time in the NBA. He is the all-time leader in three-pointers made and he continues to add more. He joined the 50-40-90 club in 2016, has won the three-point shooting competition twice and has been the league's scoring champion twice (2016 & 2021).

However, just like any other player, he isn't immune to having a bad night on the court. Throughout his career, he's shot under 30% from the field. Curry has had several bad games under his belt and here are his worst shooting performances.

5 worst shooting NBA games of all time on Warriors so far for Stephen Curry

#1 March 3, 2024 vs Boston Celtics

It isn't often that Stephen Curry has zero made three-pointers in a half, let alone in an entire game. However, the Boston Celtics defense held Steph to zero threes in the first half of tonight's game.

Curry attempted nine threes in the first half and made none. He's gone 2-for-13 in the first two quarters and the Warriors entered the second half 82-38.

#2 Jan. 10, 2021 vs Toronto Raptors

Stephen Curry had a disappointing shooting night against the Toronto Raptors back on Jan. 10, 2021. He went 2-for-16 from the field, making only 12.5% of his attempts (1-for-10 from three-points).

He did end up with eleven points as a result of him making all six of his free-throw attempts and the Warriors escaped with a one-point win (106-105).

#3 Dec. 25, 2010 vs Portland Trail Blazers

Christmas Day games are some of the most anticipated games on the NBA's schedule. Back in 2010, before Curry was an MVP-caliber talent, he put up a stinker against the Trail Blazers.

He put up 15 attempts but only made two for an FG% of 13.3% while missing all five of the threes he took. However, the Warriors managed to win 109-102 behind Monta Ellis' 39 points.

#4 Jan. 7, 2024 vs Toronto Raptors

The Warriors have had a lot of lackluster performances this season but Stephen Curry has kept them afloat almost singlehandedly. He's still had some terrible performances though, as evidenced by his outing against the Raptors earlier this season.

Curry only scored nine points, going 2-for-14 (14.3%) from the field and 0-for-9 from downtown. The Warriors would end up falling 133-118.

#5 Oct. 31, 2012 vs Phoenix Suns

During the Warriors' opening day game against the Phoenix Suns back in October 2012, the whole Warriors squad shot 38.4% from the field. Not a single member of their squad scored over 20 points, yet they still won 87-85 because the Suns had similar struggles.

Stephen Curry scored five points, going 2-for-14 from the field (14.3%) and 0-for-6 from downtown.

Stephen Curry has played four games with zero field goals

Holding Curry scoreless can be a tough job for any defense as he is capable of creating space for himself with or without the ball in his hands. However, he has played in four games where he failed to make a single field goal.

Three of these games were from before he was an All-Star. He went 0-for-4 Back on December 28 2009 then 0-for-2 on Dec. 8, 2010. He played ten minutes in each game. Then on Mar. 11, 2012, Curry went 0-for-3.

His most recent game where he made zero field goals was on Mar. 8, 2018. However, he did end up with two points, hitting both his free throw attempts. He only played two minutes during that game.