Stephen Curry's five 50-point performances

Stephen Curry makes shooting look so effortless.

Kaushik Turlapaty CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 06:22 IST 99 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Stephen Curry is the most popular basketball player of this generation. With his 3-point shooting, he has changed the dynamics of the game. A dribbling maestro, the way he creates space and shoots the ball very quickly off the dribble is really astonishing.

It does not matter whether the Warriors are at home or on the road, the two-time regular season MVP scores points very effortlessly. Curry has had five 50-point games till date and it should not be surprising that four of them have come on the road.

Here are Steph's five 50-point performances.

#5 51 vs Dallas Mavericks, 4th February 2015

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors

Stat line: 51 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal

The Dallas Mavericks scored 42 points in the first quarter of this game and the Warriors at one point were trailing 24-4 in the first quarter. Then, Steph Curry happened and the game slowly shifted into the hands of Golden State.

Steph Curry exploded in the third quarter and went off for 26 points. Curry showed his three-pointer skills once again as he went for 10-16 from behind the arc. He ended the game with 51 points on 16-26 shooting from the field and a field-goal percentage of 61.5. He also had 4 rebounds and 4 assists to go along with a steal.

The Mavericks defenders had a tough time guarding Curry as he visited the free throw line 11 times and made 9 of those. After Curry took over the game in the second half, Mavericks could not get anything going right as they only scored 16 points in the final quarter of the game and blew a huge 20 point lead as they fell 144-128 on the road.

Dirk Nowitzki struggled badly in this game and had only 15 points on a 4-15 shooting at a mere 26.7 percentage shooting from the field.