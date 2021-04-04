Stephen Curry to wear custom sneakers tonight in solidarity with the Asian community after Atlanta tragedy

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit State Farm Arena in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Curry launched his own brand under 'Under Armour' and has flaunted custom made sneakers ever since he got his own shoe deal. In this match, Curry is going to lace up a pair of hand-painted 'Curry 8s' to show support and respect to the victims of the Asian families that suffered in last month's tragic hate crime in that city. In the Atlanta-area shootings, a trio of Asian spas were attacked and eight people were killed.

Here’s the full soundbyte with the reporter bringing up antiAsian hate with @StephenCurry30 Remember a lot of the more talked about Asian hate crimes are taking place in the @warriors hometown of the SF Bay Area. @ABSCBNNews @balitangamerica #dubnation #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/72fq8KG4hP — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) March 8, 2021

Stephen Curry to wear custom-made Curry 8s inspired by Bruce Lee

Pair of Curry 8s that Stephen Curry plans on wearing in the game against Atlanta Hawks

Stephen Curry got in touch with the Bruce Lee Foundation to create a hand-painted yellow and black pair of sneakers that display the martial arts icon and his family. The sneakers were painted by Kreative Custom Kicks and took nearly 12 hours of detailed work. They feature one of Curry’s favorite Bruce Lee quotes, “Under the heavens, there is but one family.”

Curry and the Bruce Lee Foundation plan to auction those sneakers after the game and will work with an organization to ensure that the proceeds go to the families of the 8 victims. Stephen Curry spoke to The Undefeated about his emotions when he heard about the shootings,

"Disgust, horror and outright anger at why any violence keeps happening in our country...After all we have been through this past year, let alone in the history of our country, people still deal with unnecessary tragedy and are afraid for their lives. We have to do better...It’s plain and simple...We are all different and unique. But, we are all human beings on a quest to fulfill our purpose and that energy should be used to uplift and love each other to the fullest. Anything else is a waste of our existence."

Stephen Curry also spoke about his decision to partner with the Bruce Lee Foundation,

"He lived what he spoke and meant every word...He pushed himself to be greater than he knew he could and to impact people along the way...[I’m looking to] honor Bruce Lee and his continued influence and impact on today, but also shine a light on the work that needs to be done to bring all of us together, no matter what our background is...We have it in us, but it’s on all of us to make that reality happen. Spread love, joy, optimism and positivity always."

Stephen Curry views it as an opportunity to educate people about Bruce Lee's teachings and ideologies. Lee was a champion of equal rights and always stood for challenging the status quo.

Shannon Lee, CEO of the Bruce Lee Family Companies and chairperson of the board of directors for the Bruce Lee Foundation, said that her father's teachings are still relevant today and she has made it a point to put her father’s philosophy front and center in connection with the power of his being and it has engaged people on a deep level.

Shannon Lee also spoke about her foundation's partnership with Stephen Curry,

"I think Stephen’s gesture is a beautiful example of allyship and solidarity in action...I am honored he would choose my father and my family as the symbol for the idea that we are all one family, as my father said, and therefore must all stand for one another...Steph’s commitment to make a lasting impact and bring access to sports to the communities who need it most really resonated with us and what the Bruce Lee Family Companies stand for."

The Golden State Warriors and several other organizations released a statement showing support for Asian communities and condemning the terrible chain of events that took place in Atlanta.

The Golden State Warriors condemn the horrific anti-Asian violence that has occurred in the Bay Area.



As we continue to create meaningful, lasting change, we are spotlighting these organizations to provide immediate support to our local Asian community. — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 12, 2021

Former Golden State Warriors player Jeremy Lin has been the leading voice of this movement; he currently plays for G-League affiliate the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will lace up against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on NBATV on Sunday. Be sure to tune in to check out his sneakers.

