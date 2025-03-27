"Stop the cap" - Ex-Bulls guard drops vintage Michael Jordan video to justify LeBron James' media callout

This week, LeBron James made a rare appearance on ESPN, joining former NFL player Pat McAfee on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss various topics. James briefly spoke about the media coverage of the NBA and Stephen A. Smith, who he said has been on a "Taylor Swift-like tour" since their courtside confrontation.

While some have questioned James' decision to speak about the media publicly, former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams doesn't see anything wrong with the situation. On Thursday, Williams shared a clip of Michael Jordan taking aim at members of the press during the 1993 Eastern Conference finals.

Williams tweeted: "Players today are NOT less sensitive than the players back in the 90’s. All players have fought back against false narratives. Stop the cap."

At the time, Jordan and the Bulls were in the middle of a showdown with the New York Knicks, and the night before Game 2 of the series, he and his father took a limo from New York to Atlantic City for a few hours of gambling.

When reports alleged that the father-son duo were out until 2 to 3 a.m., Jordan vehemently refuted the reports, saying that he was back home shortly after midnight, and got a full eight hours of sleep before Game 2.

"It's attacking in my private life, and I really didn't like it, and I don't agree with it, but I felt a need to come out and express that and tell the truth so you guys can quit hallucinating and taking it further than what it is, you know?," Jordan said.

"And now you know what it is from my standpoint, anything else that you hear is totally false if it's not what I just told you. And that's. That's the honest truth."

Of course, after losing Game 2 and going down 2-0 in the series, Jordan and the Bulls rallied, winning four straight to advance to the NBA finals.

"We don't talk," - LeBron James opens up on nonexistent relationship with Michael Jordan

While Michael Jordan and LeBron James are widely considered two of the best basketball players of all time, it sounds like the pair's relationship is nonexistent right now.

During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," James was asked about the state of his relationship with Jordan. Although he said the relationship is in a "good spot," the two don't actively talk.

"We don't talk, because I'm still playing," James said. "I'm still playing, I'm still focused on my craft right now."

According to James, the situation isn't entirely surprising given that he and Kobe Bryant had a similar relationship until the LA legend's retirement. Because of that, James is hopeful that once he retires, he and Jordan can develop a rapport akin to that of him and Bryant.

Of course, as we saw a few years back during the NBA's 75th Anniversary celebration in Cleveland, Jordan and James still get along well; however, until James retires, it sounds like the two won't be communicating regularly.

