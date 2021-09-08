Super Early 2021-22 NBA Awards Predictions: Who will win Sixth Man of the Year, DPOY, and Coach of the Year?

The NBA awards exceptional players and coaches for their performances over the course of the season. The 2021-22 season is only a month away and predictions about next season are beginning to heat up as analysts and fans are already discussing their picks for the winners and playoffs players.

2021-22 NBA Awards Predictions: Who will win Sixth Man of the Year, DPOY, and Coach of the Year?

Keeping up with the trends, we also attempt to call and predict a few awards, namely the Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year. Read on to learn about our picks.

Sixth Man of the Year - Kevin Huerter

Kevin Huerter of the Atlanta Hawks

2018-19 All-Rookie player Kevin Huerter is turning into a solid secondary scorer and feeder. In his three years in the NBA, the 23-year-old has averaged 11.2 points, 3.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. Although he lacks the kind of growth you expect from a third-year player, his playoffs and regular season performance has led us to believe that he will only get better from here.

His stint with the Atlanta Hawks was crucial to their Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He has supported Trae Young and Co. by coming off the bench. A decent perimeter and mid-range shooter, we believe Huerter has all the key ingredients needed to win the 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year - Rudy Gobert

In our opinion, Rudy Gobert is one of the most influential defensive players in the NBA at the moment. He has developed the defensive skills necessary to stop teams heavy on three-point shooting and has answered questions around his ability to guard opponents on the perimeter.

An exceptional rebounder, the Utah Jazz player averaged 13.5 rebounds in the 2020-21 season. We expect Gobert to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021-22.

Coach of the Year - Steve Nash

Steve Nash is one of the most influential basketball players of the 21st century. Often considered a top-five playmaker in the history of the league, he began his coaching career with the Brooklyn Nets.

In just his first year, he has led his team to the Eastern Conference semi-finals. With players like James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, Steve Nash's Nets squad is one of the teams expected to reach the finals.

