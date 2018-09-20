Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Superstar comparisons for the NBA's young guns: Part 2

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20   //    20 Sep 2018, 16:57 IST

Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks

The NBA is getting better viewership numbers than ever. This is despite the fact that the Warriors have dominated the league for 4 seasons now, and are well on course to a 3rd straight title judging by the superstar addition they made in the offseason in the form of DeMarcus Cousins.

What has, however, improved viewership across the globe is the increased reach of the sport since the Jordan days, in addition to the increased level of talent across the league - the main reason for why you are likely to find a Celtics fan, a Jazz fan and a Thunder fan arguing over which team has the best chance of beating Golden State in Kazakhstan.

The newest additions to the league in the form of the NBA draft in the past couple of seasons have provided plenty of reasons for fans of the league to have an optimistic view about the future of the league. What will follow now is an attempt to compare the stellar players from the last 2 draft classes to established basketball superstars and Hall of Famers:

#1 Lonzo Ball - Jason Kidd

Enter caption

Since this is an oft-debated comparison that some people don't really see as valid, let me first clear historical context for why it's made so often.

In Kidd's rookie year, he had averages of 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocks. Lonzo's statline reads 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Kidd shot 27.2% from downtown and 38.5% overall. Lonzo shot 30.5% from downtown and 36% overall.

Like Kidd, Lonzo projected among his team's best defenders right off the bat. Like Kidd, Lonzo can guard multiple positions effectively, and pretty much like the Nets and Mavericks legend, Lonzo is adept at playing passing lanes and providing help defense - some might even say he offers some light rim protection.

Lonzo's feel for the game is reminiscent of Kidd, and overall, there isn't a better player comparison for him at the moment.

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
