Team featuring former LA Clippers player disqualified over match-fixing in China

A major controversy is brewing overseas as the Shanghai Sharks have been disqualified from league playoffs and handed a hefty fine due to allegations of match-fixing.

A number of players with NBA experience are on the Sharks including former LA Clippers standout Eric Bledsoe, former second-overall pick Michael Beasley, Johnny O'Bryant, and Jamaal Franklin. It should be noted that Bledsoe was suspended for the games in question which is a big part of the storyline.

The league's findings determined that the Sharks and their opponent, the Jiangsu Dragons, were found guilty of "being negative in competition" during Games 2 and 3 of their quarterfinal playoff series. The Sharks seemingly gave up in the second half of game two, which would pave the way for Eric Bledsoe to only miss one quarterfinal matchup, assuming the Sharks advanced.

Jiangsu then demonstrated what is considered a "lack of competitive effort" in Game 3 which included a number of unforced errors, ending the game being outscored 10-0. Here is a look at a few of the turnovers that seemed to occur slightly too easily.

China Sports Vision 2050 @CSV2050 In the CBA playoffs play-in tournament, Shanghai Sharks defeated Jiangsu Dragons 108:104 to win a playoffs berth (aggregate 2：1). Shanghai mounted a comeback to go from trailing by 4 pts within few secs. It appears Jiangsu threw the game - CBA is investigating it. In the CBA playoffs play-in tournament, Shanghai Sharks defeated Jiangsu Dragons 108:104 to win a playoffs berth (aggregate 2：1). Shanghai mounted a comeback to go from trailing by 4 pts within few secs. It appears Jiangsu threw the game - CBA is investigating it. https://t.co/h358tcfZXz

Punishments for Teams

The Chinese Basketball Association is not taking this even lightly. Both teams have been handed significant fines. Shanghai coach Li Chunjiang and Jiangsu GM Shi Linjie were each given a five-year ban from the league. Jiangsu coach Li Nan and Shanghai GM Jian Yisheng received three-year bans for their involvement.

The president of the Chinese Basketball Association, Yao Ming, expressed his disappointment in the event as both teams have now been disqualified for the remainder of postseason play. The belief is there was the influence of gambling that led to these actions, but more details are sure to follow.

