Team Jalen vs Team Tamika: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds for 2024 Rising All-Stars Challenge Game | February 16

Team Jalen vs. Team Tamika in the Rising All-Stars tournament is set for tip-off on Friday, 9pm ET, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This is the second time that the All-Star will take place at the venue after 1985.

The NBA All-Star weekend is also set to showcase the three-game Rising All-Stars contest, now in its third consecutive year, kicking off with the opening semifinal match. This event highlights the talents of NBA rookies, sophomores, and G League players.

Each of the three contests will conclude upon reaching a predetermined final target score, set at 40 points for the semifinals and 25 points for the championship game.

Team Jalen vs. Team Tamika prediction, preview, starting lineups and odds

The 2024 NBA All-Star teams are drafted and coached by the prestigious members of the NBA community, former Indiana Pacer Jalen Rose and WNBA's former MVP Tamika Catchings.

The game will be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which grants viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial. It can also be accessed through cable providers with NBA TV and purchased as a subscription.

Team Jalen vs. Team Tamika odds

The betting lines favor Team Tamika as the second favorite to win the Rising Stars Team contest at +190.

Meanwhile, Team Jalen are third in the moneyline, coming at +200, but not too far behind from their competition.

Team Jalen vs. Team Tamika preview

Each squad will feature seven players. However, Dyson Daniels and Shaedon Sharpe, who were slated to represent Team Tamika and Team Jalen, respectively, will be unable to participate due to injuries.

Both teams feature well-balanced offense and defense, with size to protect the rim, contesting shots and slashers to cut and drive into the paint, drawing defenders away.

However, the All-Star games have trended towards the teams who shoot better to garner more points quicker. Given the nature of the contest's rules for points, Paolo Banchero and Keegan Murray's shooting could outweigh the athleticism of Team Jalen.

Teammates from the OKC Thunder, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, will feature for Team Jalen and could bring their OKC chemistry to the equation for Friday's contest to tilt the odds in their favor with their ability to play off the ball and be efficient.

Team Jalen vs. Team Tamika starting lineups

Team Tamika Catchings

Player Teams Position Paolo Banchero Magic F Jaden Ivey Pistons G Jalen Duren Pistons C Keegan Murray Kings F Scoot Henderson Blazers G Keyonte George Jazz G Dyson Daniels Pelicans G

Team Jalen Rose

Player Team Position Chet Holmgren Thunder C Jalen Williams Thunder F Bennedict Mathurin Pacers G Shaedon Sharpe Blazers G Dereck Lively || Mavericks C Jordan Hawkins Pelicans G Walker Kessler Jazz C

Team Jalen vs. Team Catchings predictions

Sportsbooks and betting lines indicate a slight margin leaning toward Tamika Catching's team featuring sophomores Murray and Banchero.

Banchero is having a remarkable season, averaging 23.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 46.2% shooting, including 36.5% from the 3-point line, and this is expected to translate well into the Rising Star competition.