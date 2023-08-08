Team Slovenia schedule for FIBA World Cup 2023 Tune-up Games: Schedule, dates, timing, roster revealed

The Slovenia schedule for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up games is already ongoing as the Luka Doncic-led squad has already played four games out of seven.

Slovenia first welcomed China in Ljubljana on July 25 and also Greece, currently playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, on Aug. 2. Slovenia faced off with Greece on Aug. 4 but in Athens.

Slovenia then returned home to play Montenegro on Tuesday night and is scheduled to play two more games in Malaga against host team Spain on Aug. 11 and the United States on Aug. 12.

Slovenia's schedule for the FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up series ends with a game against Japan in Tokyo on Aug. 19 before both teams travel to Okinawa to play their FIBA Basketball World Cup group stage games there.

Slovenia's schedule for FIBA World Cup 2023 was tweaked a bit

Montenegro was not supposed to be Slovenia's opponent for Tuesday night as Slovenia originally agreed to play Croatia. Croatia unexpectedly pulled out and Montenegro stepped in at the last minute.

For the FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-ups, Slovenia currently holds a 2-2 record after tight wins against China (75-73) and Montenegro (104-100) and losses to Greece in their home-and-home set.

They now travel to Malaga ahead of their three-team pocket tournament with Spain and the United States, a potential preview of some games at the FIBA Basketball World Cup final phase at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Luka Doncic has been stellar so far

Luka Doncic has played the last three games for Slovenia in their tune-up series and he is showing how ready he is for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Doncic had a triple-double of 20 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in the Ljubljana leg of Slovenia's back-to-back against Greece.

In the rematch in Athens, Doncic exploded for 18 points in the first half, but he failed to finish the game after suffering a knee injury off a bump.

Luckily for Doncic, the injury is not dreaded, and he finished another triple-double against Montenegro with 34 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds.

