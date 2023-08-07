Team USA vs Puerto Rico tune-up prediction and preview, August 7th | FIBA World Cup 2023

Team USA basketball is warming up well for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They have competed in their usual scrimmages in Las Vegas and will now begin their exhibition warm-up schedule ahead of the big tournament co-hosted by Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan.

The USA basketball showcase begins with a matchup against Puerto Rico. The game tips off at 10 pm ET in the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. The game airs on FS1 as FOX Sports will air all five of Team USA’s showcase games before the World Cup.

Game Preview

Team USA should cruise to a win against the overmatched Puerto Rico team. USA has a roster of 12 NBA players, while Puerto Rico has none. They did trounce the USA in the Olympics in 2004, but this is not the same team. Carlos Arroyo is not walking through that door for inspiration.

It will be a unique, fresh experience for this team as none of the 12 players on the roster have any senior national team experience. None of them have played in the World Cup or the Olympics.

Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Jalen Brunson will likely be in the starting 5. Edwards impressed during camp scrimmages and could emerge as the leading scorer for this deep team.

Edwards should have plenty of opportunities to show off against an overmatched Puerto Rico. He could go off in this one if given enough minutes. Steve Kerr will likely leave his starting five out there for a while, as it is their first game playing together.

Jackson should have a big game as well inside. Puerto Rico does not have a lot of size or depth at the center position. Jackson will be able to overmatch any defender Puerto Rico throws at him. He could also dominate on the glass and go for a double-double.

USA should have some chemistry built in, as a few former Villanova teammates are on this squad. Fellow Villanova alum Josh Hart joins Brunson and Bridges. Brunson and Hart are also teammates on the Knicks. Brooklyn Nets' Bridges and Cameron Johnson should also have a solid bond on this team.

Game Odds

Spread: USA (-20)

Total (O/U): 186

Moneyline: Puerto Rico (+1100) vs Team USA (-4000)

Game Prediction

The USA should roll in this one, as they are heavy favorites for a reason. Edwards and company should have plenty of fun in this exhibition. They may have some slower possessions as they try to implement their offense and build team chemistry.

Either way, they will cruise to an easy win. They should even cover the huge spread.

USA 107 - Puerto Rico 84

