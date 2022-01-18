"Thanks for number four" - Shaquille O'Neal wishes former teammate and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade a happy birthday with an Instagram post

Former Miami Heat shooting guard and future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade celebrated his birthday on Monday. The 3-time NBA champion clocked 40 years of age, becoming twice as wise.

Amongst the numerous notable birthday wishes that went his way is one from Big Diesel himself - Shaquille O'Neal. The Hall of Famer took to his Instagram page to send his wishes to the Miami Heat legend. He also thanked Wade for his role in the franchise, helping them secure a title that turned out to be O'Neal's fourth.

"Happy b day flash aka Dwyane Wade, thanks for number four."

Dwyane Wade led the Miami Heat to their first NBA championship title and Shaquille O'Neal to his fourth

Shaquille O'Neal won his first three NBA championships with the LA Lakers in close succession, playing a significant role during an incredible three-peat run from 2000 to 2002. He left Los Angeles for Miami in 2004, making his Heat debut on Nov. 3 in a game against the New Jersey Nets (now known as the Brooklyn Nets).

O'Neal led the league in field goal percentage, shooting 60.1% while starting in each of his 73 appearances during his first season with the Heat. They won the Southeast Division, qualifying for the playoffs with the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Miami made quick work of their first two opponents, sweeping the New Jersey Nets and the Washington Wizards and were close to getting a shot at the title, but lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Detroit Pistons in seven games.

In 2005-06, his second season with Miami, O'Neal again led the league with a 60% field goal percentage, averaging 20 points in 30.6 minutes per contest. He also chipped in a team-best 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. They defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 4-2 in the NBA Finals and won the franchise's first-ever title under the auspices of head coach Pat Riley.

2.5 steals On this date in 2006, Dwyane Wade is named NBA Finals MVP.After Miami fell behind 0-2 in the series to Dallas, the Heat won 4 in a row to capture the title.Over those final four games, @DwyaneWade AVERAGED:39.3 points per game (on 51% shooting)8.3 rebounds and2.5 steals On this date in 2006, Dwyane Wade is named NBA Finals MVP.After Miami fell behind 0-2 in the series to Dallas, the Heat won 4 in a row to capture the title.Over those final four games, @DwyaneWade AVERAGED:39.3 points per game (on 51% shooting)8.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals https://t.co/WPvojT6jSC

In only his third season in the league, Dwyane Wade led the Heat in points, field goals, free throws, assists and steals. Miami took him in the first round as the fifth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Wade was phenomenal at age 24, winning a first-ever NBA title for the Heat and earning the nod as Finals MVP. He averaged 34.6 points per game for the championship series against the Mavericks, and his outstanding performance secured his legendary status in Miami Heat history.

