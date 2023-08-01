"That was brutal" - Charles Barkley reveals feeling miserable on learning his daughter Christiana hated basketball

Charles Barkley had an illustrious NBA career and has cemented himself as one of the best to ever play the game of basketball.

Off the court, he is a successful analyst and a family man. He is married to Maureen Barkley and has a daughter named Christiana. Despite having an NBA legend for a dad, Christiana never found the appeal in becoming a basketball star.

Christiana Barkley has made a name for herself as a New York-based journalist, having received a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University in 2017. Most recently, she worked with the Koppelman Group as a senior account manager and director of writing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christiana got married in 2021. Charles Barkley became a grandfather soon after.

During CBS' 60 minutes interview, Jon Wertheim reminded Charles Barkley that his daughter was not a basketball player like him. Chuck’s disappointment was evident. In fact, the 11-time NBA All-Star and 1993 NBA MVP had quite a bit to say on the matter:

"That was brutal. She was six feet tall, from birth (laughing), I am going to have the best female basketball player in the world. I can't wait to see she is old enough, I am going to teach her everything. And then we start playing, and I am sitting in the stands.

"And I am saying to myself, 'Oh man, she is not agressive at all.' So, I ask her one day, 'You don't like basketball, do you?' 'No, I hate basketball.' And it took me a little while to get over it, but she is a great person and a straight-edge dude and I had to brag about that."

Despite his disappointment on his daughter not following his steps to become a basketball player, Charles Barkley is nothing but proud of what his daughter has accomplished in her life.

Charles Barkley's accomplishments on and off the court

Throughout his career, Barkley’s talent and achievements made him one of the best players in the NBA. He earned numerous accolades, including multiple NBA All-Star selections, All-NBA Team honors and the prestigious NBA MVP award in 1993. He also won two gold medals with Team USA in the 1990s.

Barkley has been recognized as one of the greatest players in NBA history and was named to the NBA’s 50th and 75th-anniversary teams.

After retiring from basketball, Charles Barkley became a well-known television analyst for TNT and CBS Sports and his broadcasting career has earned him four Emmys so far.

He is mostly known for his work as a co-host on "Inside the NBA." Having joined TNT in 2000, Barkley has served as a television analyst for well over two decades at this point.

Despite his desire to retire at age 60, Barkley recently signed a 10-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, ensuring he will remain on the "Inside the NBA" panel for the foreseeable future.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)