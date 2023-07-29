Which players were teammates with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 29

NBA Crossover Grid has released its newest puzzle for Saturday, July 29. Based on MLB's Immaculate Grid, Crossover Grid was the first NBA game of its kind.

It was then followed by the release of HoopGrids, while Immaculate Grid also launched its version for basketball last week.

Here are the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and with Kobe Bryant.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and with Kobe Bryant.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and with LeBron James.

Grid 8: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and with LeBron James.

Grid 9: Player who played with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Here is the Crossover Grid for July 29:

For today's NBA Crossover Grid, here is a closer look at Grid 9: Which NBA players have played with both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant?

Shaquille O'Neal is perhaps the most popular answer for Grid 9. Shaq and Bryant were one of the greatest duos in NBA history. They played eight seasons together with the LA Lakers from 1996 to 2004. Together they won three NBA championships from 2000 to 2002 and went to another NBA Finals in 2004.

The "Big Diesel" was teammates with James for the 2009-10 season in Cleveland. Shaq was coming off his second year in Phoenix when he signed with the Cavaliers in free agency. They finished first in the NBA that season but Shaq was only fourth in scoring.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 29

There have been 14 NBA players in history to have played with both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Current players Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. had the privilege to achieve it.

Other notable LeBron-Kobe teammates include Carlos Boozer, Antawn Jamison, Ronny Turiaf, Jason Kapono, Joe Smith, Shannon Brown, Chris Mihm, Ira Newble, Coby Karl, Jelani McKoy and Trey Johnson.

Here's a complete Crossover Grid for Saturday:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 31

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)