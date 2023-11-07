"That was crazy right?" - Kyle Lowry gives comical reaction to awkward question while donning Eagles hat

Kyle Lowry was up to Kyle Lowry things once again. The Miami Heat point guard took a charge as LeBron James thundered down the court on a fastbreak. The charge came at a crucial point in the game with the Heat up 108-107 with less than two minutes to go. That proved to be the final score as the Heat secured the home win.

After the game, Lowry fielded normal questions from the press. However, one question got a bit of a reaction from Lowry. The Heat point guard had to pause a bit when asked if he enjoyed leaving the game with “a good taste in his mouth”.

“Whoa, ay yo, he just asked me how it feels to leave with a good taste in my mouth. That was crazy right? That was nuts,” Lowry said with a laugh.

It was not the only funny moment from the press availability for Lowry. During the interview, Lowry donned a gigantic hat that overwhelmed his head. It was a black hat with a Philadelphia Eagles logo on the front.

Lowry wore the hat supporting his favorite NFL team. He is from the City of Brotherly Love and a proud Eagles fan. The team are currently first in the NFL standings and just came off a big win against their rival Dallas Cowboys.

The hat and comical reaction brought about plenty of fan reactions. Check out some of the funny replies from social media.

Kyle Lowry and Miami Heat upcoming schedule

The comical question to Kyle Lowry came after the reporter pointed out the Heat are set to embark on a long road trip. Miami will play nine of their next 10 games on the road. The home win before taking on the long journey was crucial for Miami.

“It’s good to leave the homestand on a positive note. We are going to try and continue that momentum we had, on the road,” Lowry said.

It will be a long stretch for the Heat. They begin with four road games. It starts with a trip to the Memphis Grizzlies, followed by a battle with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Miami will then take on the top two picks in this year’s draft. First, they will play young superstar Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Then the Heat will play No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in a group play game of the in-Season Tournament.

Miami gets a brief home pit stop against the Nets on November 16. They follow that with a long trip north.

Kyle Lowry and Miami then play two road games at the Chicago Bulls and then the Cleveland Cavaliers. They will take their talents to the Big Apple to play the Nets once again and the New York Knicks before returning home. The Knicks game will also be a group play game of the In-Season Tournament.