"That definitely had a very racist connotation" - Draymond Green on Mad Dog Chris Russo's "Shut up and play!" comment, appreciates JJ Redick and calls for accountability in media

Draymond Green fired back at Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo for his comments about the former defensive player of the year on "First Take."

Host of "The Old Man and the three" podcast and former NBA player JJ Reddick was also a part of the show. He silenced the veteran radio personality for the disrespect directed towards Green.

The Warriors forward also has his own podcast that has gotten a lot of recognition over the past couple of months. He often takes time out after games to give his analysis and talk about the various things happening across the league.

However, on Thursday, Draymond Green decided to respond to Russo's 'shut up and play' comments. The 32-year-old pointed out that these comments had a racist undertone. In his response to Russo, Green said:

"I'm not one to pull the race card out very often because I think, you know, we all know the role that race players in the world we live in and so I'm not the one to pull the race card very often but that definitely had a very racist connotation.

"I mean very racist undertone and even beyond of having a racist undertone, we don't need to go then any further than, Who are you? Who are you to say, what have you done in your life to say, 'America's tired of him, shut up and play?'"

JJ Reddick's response to Russo won the hearts of fans. Green sent out an appreciation tweet to the former player, which read as:

"JJ sent the clown back to the Circus!"

Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken athletes. He doesn't shy away from talking about anything and so his response to Mad Dog Russo was much awaited.

The veteran radio personality argued that there were no racial connotations towards the 'shut up and play comments.' However, JJ Reddick pointed out that the undertone was what led to his comments.

After sharing his thoughts on "First Take," JJ Reddick appeared on "The Pat McAfee" show. Reddick explained why he took off on Mad Dog Russo, stating:

"I do think it is a little bit generational, that certain people are uncomfortable with athletes being outspoken.

"But the undertones of that and the connotation of that, that we’re meant strictly for your entertainment purposes, that we are to use our body strictly for your entertainment and we are not allowed to be human and show emotion and talk s–t, I just don’t like that at all."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "I had to push back against Mad Dog's comment about Draymond.. I don't like the thought that athletes aren't allowed to show emotion & talk shit" ~ @jj_redick "I had to push back against Mad Dog's comment about Draymond.. I don't like the thought that athletes aren't allowed to show emotion & talk shit" ~@jj_redick#PMSLive https://t.co/B8rAz23dwu

In the past, the 'shut up and dribble' comment made by Laura Ingraham was a huge topic of debate.

The 58-year-old fired shots at LeBron James and Kevin Durant for their political comments. She stated that the two stars should just 'shut up and dribble.'

MyBookie - Bet With The Best @MyBookie JJ Reddick put Mad Dog Russo in a body bag this morning. JJ Reddick put Mad Dog Russo in a body bag this morning. https://t.co/IoRR5AvPch

With players like JJ Reddick and Green slowly drifting towards sports media, this narrative is slowly shifting. Draymond Green, who has signed a deal with Turner Sports, is certainly an influential voice and so is JJ Reddick.

Both are rational individuals who offer a real and authentic take on the game. Russo is certainly a radio legend and has had a great career, but for him to tell a player to just shut up and play is wrong.

It's no surprise Reddick and Draymond Green took exception to it and fired shots at the 62-year-old.

Draymond Green believes that the new media is going to hold people accountable

Draymond Green has been quick to respond to Mad Dog Russo despite the pressure of playing in the playoffs.

Draymond Green is one of the smartest players in the NBA. He is one of the best defenders on the Golden State Warriors and also their main facilitator on offense.

His basketball knowledge helped him make a few guest appearances on "Inside the NBA," alongside legends Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. Fans loved Draymond Green as an analyst and this helped him get a deal with TNT.

He is also running his own podcast and all the work he puts into it is highly appreciated by the fans. He also does so amidst the grueling playoff games.

When Mad Dog Russo said that 'America is tired of Draymond Green' after his comments about his flagrant foul, JJ Reddick took exception. Reddick said that a lot of people in America listened to him via his podcast.

JJ Redick @jj_redick We made a video breaking down the last two plays of Wolves/Grizz game 5 We made a video breaking down the last two plays of Wolves/Grizz game 5 https://t.co/ySsV5aWf9C

Draymond Green heaped praise on Reddick and said that the new media is going to hold people accountable. By new media, the four-time All-Star meant players like Reddick and himself, who are not afraid to call people out. He stated that:

"You will have to know what you're talking about and they will in order to speak on this game of basketball and you know why, cause we're doing it now, we speak it and we can do it.

"So, Mad Dog, go thank the good Lord that I didn't want your job, you can have that. But just know, you will be held accountable. I will be watching you and embarrassing you."

JJ Reddick stated things were fine between him and Mad Dog Russo after the show.

Since his arrival on ESPN, the former sharp shooter has been fiery in his takes. The same has been the case with Green. Aside from giving it all on the court, he dedicates some amount of time to talk about it to the fans.

Draymond Green @Money23Green Also, I don’t believe in cancel culture. This is not a cancel attempt. Just stand on your words. ACCOUNTABILITY



Yours truly,

THE NEW MEDIA Also, I don’t believe in cancel culture. This is not a cancel attempt. Just stand on your words. ACCOUNTABILITYYours truly,THE NEW MEDIA

Both are indeed revolutionizing the game by sharing their thoughts. Prior to their respective podcasts, current players rarely appeared in sports debates. They are breaking the bridge for the players to speak directly to the people without any filter.

Edited by Adam Dickson