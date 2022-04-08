×
“That guy who plays for the Fakers, that LeWho guy, please don’t bring him in here… Michael Jordan was a supremely talented overachiever” - Skip Bayless names Michael Jordan on his sports Mount Rushmore

Tyler Rucker
ANALYST
Modified Apr 08, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has widely been considered the greatest player to ever step on an NBA court. He became one of the biggest stars the league has ever seen and transformed into a global superstar.

While Jordan might be known as the greatest to some, there are others who consider LA Lakers forward LeBron James as worthy of that crown.

James and Jordan have become two of the most dominant players the game has ever seen during their eras.

On "The Skip Bayless Show," analyst Skip Bayless said he'd put the legend atop his Mount Rushmore of the greatest NBA players. Bayless also gave some thoughts about why he wouldn't have James in that spot.

"I have to start with – probably no shock to you – a guy named Jordan, as in Michael Jordan, as in Michael Jeffrey Jordan, obviously the NBA GOAT," Bayless said. "That guy who plays for the Fakers, that LeWho guy, please don't bring him in here. Just leave him out on the back doorstep."

Bayless talked about why he believes Jordan is at the top of the list. Beyond his talent, Jordan is also famous for his relentless competitiveness. It was part of the reason he went 6-0 in NBA Finals.

"Michael Jordan was a supremely talented overachiever," Bayless said. "He was better than anyone else, and he worked harder than anyone else and in the end it was just unfair. Six Finals, six-and-oh, six MVPs, just unparalleled rage to win."

The debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James continues

Anytime fans get the chance to witness some of the NBA's greatest players, there's a chance there's going to be a debate about who did it best. That's the case when it comes to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, and that argument seems like it's only going to get louder moving forward.

Both James and Jordan came into the league with plenty of hype.

LeBron James this season:30.3 PPG8.2 RPG6.2 APG52.4% FGMissed playoffs… https://t.co/itAuirdIyj

After making a name for himself at North Carolina, Jordan took the NBA by storm with his freakish combination of athleticism and gifted scoring ability. Jordan won six NBA championships, six Finals MVPs and five regular-season MVPs.

James has won four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs and four regular-season MVPs.

The debate between the two legends will continue, especially as James continues to add to his impressive resume.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
