“That meme might bite his a** right back if he gets put out before Ben Simmons” - Gilbert Arenas on Joel Embiid’s Twitter post following trade, says 76ers will not make it past second round

Joel Embiid posted a meme to his Twitter page following the James Harden trade Thursday. The NBA world reacted pleasingly, as most found the meme rather funny. Gilbert Arenas, on the other hand, had a different opinion.

In an interview on the “fubo Sports” YouTube network, Arenas commented on the Harden-Ben Simmons trade and gave his thoughts on Embiid’s tweet.

Will Joel Embiid's Twitter post come back to bite him?

Gilbert Arenas questioned the strengths of Philadelphia in saying:

“Do you have enough pieces to actually get over the hump? You know, first-round exit, you might make it to the second round but you're not going to go no further than that. That meme might bite his ass right back if he gets put out before Ben Simmons.”

Not many knew how to take the context of the meme. The majority assumed it was in part a celebration of the new moves in Philadelphia. It looked like the man was smiling a little bit, so many read the post as Joel Embiid being happy about the trade. When asked about it, Embiid said:

“I just saw the picture on the internet. I thought he was well-dressed. He had a nice suit on. Good-looking. He had some swag. So I just thought it was a good picture.”

So, according to Embiid, the tweet had nothing to do with the James Harden trade. The timing of the tweet may say otherwise, but Embiid is sticking with his story.

Arenas went further in saying:

“It’s all fun and games until you’re on the other side of that meme.”

Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers (34-23) are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, three spots above Brooklyn. The team has been playing great basketball lately, even without Ben Simmons. Although they lost Seth Curry and Andre Drummond alongside Simmons, they still stand in a rather good place.

Curry had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his first game in Brooklyn. Needless to say, the Nets are happy, and he should be missed by Philadelphia. But it is important to point out that Curry is averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season.

Harden, on the other hand, is averaging 22.5 points 8.0 rebounds, and 10.2 assists. Stats like these will patch the hole left by Curry and then some. With Embiid playing as an MVP frontrunner at the moment, the duo should shine when they hit the floor together.

When Arenas was asked if Embiid will “dominate in the postseason like he’s doing now,” he replied:

“I mean, you know, 30 and 12, yeah. But you’re gonna need way more than that to get past the first or second round. You know you gonna need James Harden healthy, and you’re going to need that Florida spread, and right now you don’t have none of that … Right now, the way it’s shaking now, they probably won’t get past the first round.”

Embiid and his 76ers took a devastating 135-87 loss Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics. Not a good look coming right out of their trade. But James Harden is still out with a hamstring injury and should return after the All-Star break. If Harden can come back 100% and healthy, his 10.2 assists per game should complement Embiid very well.

Do you agree with Arenas, will Embiid and his 76ers not make it past the first round?

