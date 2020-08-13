"That's crazy" Kevin Durant in disbelief after a fan proclaims LeBron James as the NBA GOAT

Since the basketball season restarted in the NBA bubble, we have seen a lot of drama unfold. The Dame Lillard and Paul George dispute has brought a lot of attention recently. The regular season is almost coming to an end with the NBA playoffs scheduled to begin. The LeBron James led LA Lakers are the favourites to win the NBA championship.

Kevin Durant reacts to fan claiming LeBron James is the NBA GOAT

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant was recently out shopping and ran into a fan who said LeBron James, and not Michael Jordan, is the greatest NBA basketball player of all time. Kevin Durant has been on a tear on social media recently and has been merciless in his interactions with fans and trolls alike. You can check out the video here-

Kevin Durant responds to LeBron James being called the greatest player of all time



"That’s crazy."



On the other hand, LeBron James has been on one in the NBA bubble. LeBron James has been in prolific form for the LA Lakers and will be their trump card going into the NBA playoffs. He has put up some unreal numbers along with some dazzling performances this NBA season. LeBron James is also a contender for the NBA MVP along with Giannis Antetokoumpo.

The LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate has been sparked off quite a few times recently especially after the release of the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance'. LeBron James is a four time NBA MVP and has won three NBA championships out of which the last one was for Cleveland Cavaliers, his home team.

LeBron James is often regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time due to his unbelievable athletic ability combined with his unrivalled basketball IQ. LeBron James led LA Lakers will be facing some tough competition from the Brooklyn Nets next season as stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be making a return for them.

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest NBA players in the world and had a claim to be the best basketball player in the league before he went down the injury. Kevin Durant has also a rich legacy in the NBA as he has won two championships with the Golden State Warriors and has a MVP and four scoring titles to go with it. Kevin Durant is widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers of all time.

