"That’s when the devil comes for you!”- Steph Curry reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock drama, praises Denzel Washington for his sound advice

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was among a long list of NBA players who took to Twitter to react to the exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the Academy Awards.

Curry used this as a moment to emphasize Hollywood legend Denzel Washington's comments about the moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Curry took to Twitter and wrote:

"Like everybody..I’m still in shock about the whole thing- but in all the unnecessary drama, at least we got the line of the night from Denzel…”In your highest moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you!"

Will Smith shared the moment he had with Denzel Washington backstage during his speech as he won Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard, where he played Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams.

It was a bittersweet moment for Will Smith as this was a night that was supposed to be a celebration for him as he finally won his first Oscar. However, this is a night that will forever be remembered for the superstar going on stage and slapping Chris Rock instead of his first Oscar win.

Steph Curry produced documentary wins an Oscar

Other than Will Smith's exchange with Chris Rock, another major moment during the Oscars was the documentary - The Queen of Basketball - winning the Academy Award for short subject documentary and the likes of Steph Curry and Shaquille O'Neal were executive producers.

The 22-minute film is about Lusia Harris, who was one of the pioneers of women's basketball and a trailblazer for the sport. She holds some incredible records as she was the first scorer of a basket in women's Olympic basketball history and was the first woman to be drafted by an NBA team with the New Orleans Jazz (Utah Jazz) picking her up with 137th pick in the 1977 NBA Draft.

While Lusia Harris is part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Shaquille O'Neal spoke about how was not aware of her and her achievements. Shaq and Steph Curry took this as an opportunity to spread the legacy of Lusia Harris and her importance to the women's game.

Steph Curry even had one of his sneakers depicting "Queen Lucy" as the Warriors superstar guard took this as an opportunity to shine a light on her and bring attention towards her.

Unfortunately, Lusia Harris passed away on the 18th of January this year, seven months after the documentary was released with Ben Proudfoot as the director and Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry as the executive producers. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10th of last year.

The documentary also won other awards like at the Critic's Choice Documentary Awards, Palm Springs ShortFest. It was also nominated for the Nashville Film Festival.

