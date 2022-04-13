“That’s a GOAT argument, did Jordan win the scoring title in Year 19? Well, he didn’t get to Year 19” - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James should’ve gone for the scoring title

LeBron James had a tough season as the LA Lakers missed the postseason. One of the few things the superstar had going was the pursuit of individual achievements, like the hunt for the scoring title.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless spoke about how James should have gone for the title:

"It would have helped his GOAT case. Five years from today, nobody would remember how you got it. It would be considered the most whackest thing ever. All I would hear for the next five years was: LeBron won the scoring title in Year 19, and that has never been done before. That’s a GOAT argument, did Jordan win the scoring title in Year 19? Well, he didn’t get to Year 19."

Knee, abdomen and ankle issues plagued King James all season, limiting him to 56 games. Even so, he was in a battle with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for the scoring title.

James, who averaged 30.3 points per game, had to play at least two more games and put up some serious buckets to win the scoring title. Embiid finished at 30.6 ppg.

However, James was shut down after the Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention on April 5 with three games remaining. That brought his chase for the scoring title to an abrupt end as he didn't have enough games to be eligible.

LeBron James' hunt for the scoring title in Year 19

King James in action against the Washington Wizards

LeBron James, at age 37 and in his 19th season, played at an MVP-caliber level and was the LA Lakers' only beacon of hope.

He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He shot 52.4%, including 35.9% from beyond the arc, and 75.6% from the free-throw line. He had six triple-doubles and 21 double-doubles.

It is also only a matter of time before James eclipses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing career scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar retired with 38,387 points in 1989. James has 37,062 points.

James will also, in all likelihood, finish ranked in the top five in almost all major statistical categories. Those statistical pursuits will help him strengthen his case for being the greatest of all time.

James never played college basketball.

Jordan played three seasons, winning one national title, for North Carolina. Jordan, who retired twice, played 15 NBA seasons, but missed most of two of those. A foot injury limited him to 18 games in his second season. He played 17 games after unretiring in 1995.

Abdul-Jabbar played in an era when freshmen were not allowed to play varsity basketball but then won three NCAA titles for UCLA. He then played 20 NBA seasons.

