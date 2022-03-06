“That’s pretty much a walking 27, 28 points a game” - Seth Curry says Kyrie Irving being available for home games would mean ‘everything’

The newly acquired Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Seth Curry seems to be settling in just fine with his new team. The 31-year old was part of the famous James Harden trade, which saw the former Nets point guard join the Philadelphia 76ers. He was joined by center Andre Drummond and point guard Ben Simmons.

Curry started off on a good note, registering 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his first outing in the Nets' jersey. Shooting 55.6% from the field, netting 10 of 18 attempts. In the next game against the New York Knicks, he had a three-point shooting of 66.7%, scoring six of nine threes attempted.

In an interview with New York Post columnist Steve Serby, Seth Curry spoke about his new teammate Kyrie Irving and what it will mean to the team if he plays full-time. He has responded that the point guard is a "walking 27, 28 points a game."

"I mean everything. Take the pressure off everybody that’s in the rotation right now. That’s pretty much a walking 27, 28 points a game. Most nights he’ll take the No. 1 defender off of me and put it on him, which makes everybody else’s job easier."

Is Seth Curry, Ben Simmons and Andre Drummond crucial to the Brooklyn Nets playoffs run?

Seth Curry #31 and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers look on against the Dallas Mavericks at Wells Fargo Center on February 25, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The trio from the Philadelphia 76ers are poised to make a name for themselves with the Brooklyn Nets. Amongst the trio, only Simmons is yet to make his debut, as both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond have featured in more than seven games since their arrival.

What a start to his Nets career Seth Curry since joining the Nets:19.2 PPG4.0 TRB3.8 AST51 FG%47 3P%80 FT%What a start to his Nets career Seth Curry since joining the Nets:19.2 PPG4.0 TRB3.8 AST51 FG%47 3P%80 FT%What a start to his Nets career 🔥 https://t.co/nbdAFupwLf

At the start of the season, the Nets were favorites to win the 2022 championship title. But the season took a different turn and the Nets are currently struggling for a spot in the playoffs. They are currently ranked eighth in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 50% win-loss percentage.

The infusion of the 76ers trio has rekindled some form of hope for the Nets' fans as they believe the franchise stands a chance. But their last three outings tell a different story as they have sustained consecutive losses. Having lost to the Toronto Raptors (twice) and more recently to the Miami Heat with Kevin Durant making a return.

With 19 games left in the regular season, the Nets need to maintain a high run of wins to be amongst the top 6 seeds in the East for a chance to feature in the playoffs. KD's return promises to lift spirits and possibly get the Nets through to the playoffs.

Irving could feature for the Nets in both home and away fixtures in the coming weeks as the Mayor of New York looks to lift its indoor vaccine mandate. However, this comes with a clause - if Covid-19 cases continues to drops. This could make the Nets a strong contender for the title.

