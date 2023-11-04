"That's not true": $100,000 worth Joe Smith scoffs at estranged wife Kisha Chavis' concerns over his finances

Former NBA player Joe Smith and his wife Kisha Chavis continue to make headlines after the latter's decision to create an OnlyFans account and her husband's subsequent disapproval of the same. It appears things have escalated with the two getting close to having a divorce.

Over the last few days, more details have surfaced on the couple's financial struggles and how they are trying to solve them. Chavis admitted that she is trying to do various jobs just to earn more money and help her husband financially.

She also said that when she met Smith, the former player was broke, even though he had made millions during his career. Joe Smith has a net worth of $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

"She's saying that you pretty much work for her and when she first got with you you didn't have any money at all, was that the case and did she ever express you wanting to do reality television?" the hosts of the Morning Hustle asked Joe Smith.

The former NBA player refuted the claims and noted that he does everything to provide for his wife and their family.

"Yeah she expressed reality TV but as far as the money part that's not true. I've been taking care of our household for the last 9 10 years and it's been a struggle, it hasn't been easy at all but I've been you know doing what I can to keep a roof over our head and make sure you know we have certain things that you know we can live off of. So I disagree," he said (full segment starts from 06:13 mark and ends at 06:50).

Despite earning millions during his NBA career, Joe Smith faces financial struggles

Joe Smith earned more than $61 million in his 16-year NBA career, however his net earnings were about one third of this amount. Yet, so much money ($18 million) should have been enough for him for the rest of his life.

It appears, though, that poor business decisions and spending created a lot of financial issues for the couple, which they are now trying to fix.

"Smith and his fiancée Kisha Chavis were bringing home a combined $26,000 a year from various gigs, including Smith’s private coaching lessons. But their lifestyle, which included a spacious home in the suburbs of Atlanta, cost them $133,000," a 2018 report by CNBC reads.

"The couple was living way beyond their means and, as a result, spiraling deeper and deeper into debt."

It appears the couple's financial issues have created some turbulence in the relationship between Joe Smith and Kisha Chavis, but Chavis is optimistic the two will stay together and will not get a divorce.