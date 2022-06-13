“That’s what ties all the great athletes... The Roger Federers of the world, Steph Curry’s of the world” - Steve Kerr gets candid about Golden State Warriors’ talisman’s routine, mentions it’s like a “metronome”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke at length about Steph Curry's routine ahead of the NBA Finals Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. Even at 34 years, the two-time MVP continues to display tremendous conditioning during his sixth Finals series. It has been key to him being so effective at this stage.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shed some light during Sunday's media availability session on the secret to Curry being in such top shape. Here's what Kerr said (via Warriors on NBCS Twitter):

"Just the consistency of his routine. It's like a metronome. I mean, every day, it's the exact same thing. He's in the training room, he's in the weight room, he's on the court. … It's clockwork, but there's also a sense of joy and energy within that work. He enjoys it so much. He loves the process. And I think that's one of the things that ties all great athletes together, like, I’m talking about the superstar athletes.

Kerr continued by drawing comparisons between Steph Curry and legendary tennis superstar Roger Federer, highlighting their joy at undergoing the process of staying in top shape as similarities.

You know, the Roger Federers of the world or the Steph Currys of the world. There's a routine that is not only super disciplined, but it's really enjoyed each day. There's a passion that comes with it. And that's what sustains it over time and when you love something like those guys do, you work at it, you get better and you keep just keep going."

Steph Curry dominates Game 4 amid injury concerns

The Golden State Warriors breathed a sigh of relief when Steph Curry escaped a potential long-term injury issue towards the end of Game 3. At the time, Curry seemed to be in pain as it was a contact injury following Al Horford's attempt to dive for a loose ball, which led to his collision with Curry.

Warriors fans were worried about whether their best player would take the floor for the crucial Game 4 contest. However, not only did the two-time MVP turn up, he dominated the game with a 43-point double-double.

Steph Curry almost single-handedly led the Golden State Warriors to a win as the franchise leveled the series 2-2. The match was a testament to Curry's elite conditioning, which has been key to his consistency over the last decade.

The Warriors star gave a positive one-word reply when asked about his health ahead of the pivotal Game 5 contest.

"Great," said Curry when asked about how his injured foot feels.

The Golden State Warriors will be hoping Curry continues to play at the level he has displayed in their first four games and leads them to their fourth championship win in eight years.

