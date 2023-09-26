Stanley Johnson, who played for the Detroit Pistons in 2016, said that the 2016 first-round series between the Pistons and the Cavaliers was won by Kyrie Irving.

In 2016, the trio of LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Irving were facing the Pistons. Despite the fact that Detroit was not loaded with stars, they had Spencer Dinwiddie, Tobias Harris, and Reggie Jackson on their roster.

It was an easy series for LeBron and the Cavs, as they swept the Pistons in the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recalling Irving’s performance in the series, Johnson said that the former was a completely different player in the series and he won the series for Cleveland.

“Kyrie Irving…he’s different. As good as LeBron was, that series, in my opinion, was won by Kyrie.”

Irving, in fact, played high-level basketball in the series. Despite having a great player like LeBron on his team, Uncle Drew seemed completely unfazed by the Pistons’ defense in the series.

He outperformed the King in points per game and usage percentage in the game. While LeBron averaged 22.8 ppg and had 28.9 USG%, Irving averaged 27.5 ppg and 32.2% USG in the series.

Kyrie Irving failed to win a championship with LeBron James despite teaming up with superstars

Kyrie Irving is a bona fide superstar in the league; there is no denying that. He still has the ability to destroy any kind of defense on the floor and win the game at his will on any given night.

However, since demanding a trade from the Cavs and his separation from LeBron, Irving has barely added any stars to his resume.

After landing in Boston in August 2017, Irving’s career has made more news for stuff other than basketball. Not finding success in Boston with young stars like Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Irving demanded a trade.

He eventually landed with the Brooklyn Nets and recruited Kevin Durant and James Harden. Despite having arguably the greatest offensive team in league history, Irving and the Nets failed to capitalize on their talent.

With LeBron on his side, Irving made it to the Finals three times in a row. However, since leaving the king’s side, he hasn’t been to one.

The rumors are still circulating that he might join James in Los Angeles. It would be interesting to see in what way fate brings them together and they might go for the last few dances together.