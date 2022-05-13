"That was something that we haven't seen over here and even in the States" - Muggsy Bogues compares Lithuanian basketball legend to Michael Jordan

On SHOWTIME Basketball's "All The Smoke," Muggsy Bogues talked about how Europe had their own Michael Jordan in basketball legend Arvydas Sabonis.

"Sabonis, was like MJ over in the States. I mean, he was that type of talent, as well as that had that type of recognition for big guy, to have that type of skill set to be able to pass, to be able to shoot it, to be able to play with your back towards the basket, as well as face to basket."

"That was something that we haven't seen over here and even in the States. so he really, you know, drew a lot of tension in that regards, and being able to have that type of you know, ability to now translated into NBA was unbelievable."

Arvydas Sabonis is widely considered to be one of the best European basketball players of all time. At 7-foot-3, Sabonis was a FIBA Club World Cup champion, FIBA European League champion and a Spanish Cup winner. He was selected as one of FIBA's 50 greatest players in 1991.

Sabonis was originally to enter the NBA in 1985 as the 77th overall pick, selected by the Atlanta Hawks, but was denied entry as he was under the age of 21 at the time of the draft. He eventually gained entry into the NBA as the 24th overall pick, selected by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Michael Jordan's influence and how it changed basketball

Michael Jordan and Nike's Air Jordan brand changed the game of basketball

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player to have ever played the game, and besides his six championships and five MVPs, he has left an unquantifiable indelible mark on the game.

Jordan's persona, coupled with his brand Air Jordan, formed just the right mix to popularize basketball throughout the world. The advertisements that touted "Be Like Mike," the box-office hit Space Jam, his appearances in popular media and his style of play all took basketball from sport to a show of substantial entertainment value.

The urge to keep up with what went on in the lives of basketball players off the court grew and so naturally, the media attention grew as well. With flamboyant players like Rodman, who later joined the Bulls, the general perception of basketball changed in the mid-to-late 1990s.

