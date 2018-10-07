×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA 2018-19: The top 10 international players 

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18   //    07 Oct 2018, 22:05 IST

The NBA today is at its most inclusive juncture ever. Of the 240 players with guaranteed contracts in the league during the 2017-18 season who made the playoffs, an all-time high 62 of them were from countries other than the USA, representing 33 different countries.

Much of that has to do with other countries moving further along their basketball trajectories, but a lot of this can also be attributed to the number of foreign-born basketball players currently enrolled in the US education system and playing high school and college basketball from their teenage years.

The following is a list of the top 10 international players in the NBA today:

#10 Goran Dragic

Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

Prior to February this year, Dragic was part of a list of players who've been named to an All-NBA team in their careers, but not to the All Star Game. That changed with John Wall and Kristaps Porzingis' injury withdrawals, which paved the way for the Slovenian to mark his first bow at All Star weekend festivities last season.

Dragic was the best player on a Miami Heat team which has plenty of good defenders but relies almost entirely upon its star point guard for offensive shot creation. With Dion Waiters absent for nearly all of last season with injury, Dragic was the only player who was able to create his own shot on the entire Heat roster on a consistent basis.

The Heat will go as far as Dragic can take them in the Eastern Conference playoffs as they are currently constructed. As a franchise player for a playoff team, Dragic is completely deserving of his spot among the top 10 international players in the NBA today.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Philadelphia 76ers Utah Jazz Giannis Antetokounmpo Joel Embiid NBA top 20 NBA Players
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
2018-19 NBA Preview: Top 5 centres in the league
RELATED STORY
Australian Domination: Ranking the Top 5 Aussies in NBA
RELATED STORY
ESPN NBA rank: 5 youngsters who can improve their...
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA All-Star Game: Predicting 5 Possible Debutants
RELATED STORY
NBA: In-Depth Cases For the Top 3 Candidates
RELATED STORY
The draft class that changed Basketball: 1984
RELATED STORY
The two Cinderella teams of NBA PLAYOFFS 2018
RELATED STORY
NBA 2k19 player ratings - Top 10 Centers
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Basketball Players Ever - 21 to 30 of the...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2K19: The Best Centre Builds
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us