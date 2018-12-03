Top 4 Orlando Magic jersey designs of all time

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 // 03 Dec 2018, 18:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shaquille O’Neal transformed the Magic into a major force during his time with the franchise

The Orlando Magic may have fallen into NBA irrelevance over recent years. They were the ones to draft both Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard, but they have never won an NBA Championship - although they did reach the NBA Finals twice.

Despite the absence of a Championship though, the Magic are undoubtedly winners when it comes to jersey designs. The Orlando teams jerseys have long been regarded as some of the best in the league.

Here, we look at four of the best in the history of the franchise.

#4 White Home Jersey (Nike Edition)

Aaron Gordon in the current home uniform

The 'White Pinstripe Magic' jersey debuted back in 2008. And the team almost found immediate success in their new uniform, as the Magic reached the 2009 NBA Finals.

The franchise have not been afraid to make tweaks to the jersey over the years. Nike's changes to the pinstripes have resulted in the current version of the home jersey looking better than ever.

#3 Black Pinstripe

Shaq was a part of the Magic during their successful period in the '90s

A lot of Magic fans will argue that this is the team's best jersey of all time. However, that thought may be fueled by nostalgia.

The 90s were a time where it was exciting to be a Magic fan, and the franchise have never had a better player among their ranks than the man who made the jersey famous.

Shaquille O'Neal was instrumental in helping the Magic become relevant in the mid-1990s, and the classic pinstripe black jersey will forever be associated with his time in Orlando. The jersey popularised the future use of pinstripes on the Magic's uniforms, and the white trim around the shorts and collar only added to the classical feel of the outfit.

Overall, this is an excellent jersey with a lot of history behind it.

1 / 2 NEXT