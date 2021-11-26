The 5 Best Games of Lebron James' LA Lakers Tenure

LeBron James has been with the LA Lakers for just over four seasons and has already delivered a championship. He averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds in 67 games in the 2019-2020 season and was selected to play in his sixteenth All-Star Game. He was a season MVP front runner, ending the year capping his dominance with a Finals MVP Award.

With all of these accomplishments in L.A., here are LeBron James' 5 best games of his Lakers tenure thus far.

#5 LeBron James finalizes his season sweep against the Pelicans (March 1st, 2020)

The Los Angeles Lakers had yet to lose to Zion and his Pelicans squad when they played for the last time that season. James recorded yet another triple-double, finishing the game as the top scorer of the fourth quarter, helping LA to outscore New Orleans by 10 points even with Zion having his highest-scoring game of the season thus far.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron took the rook to school 😬



(via @nba)

LeBron took the rook to school 😬(via @nba)https://t.co/9B01F4BW8u

This game finds a spot in LeBron’s top 5 games as a Laker due to him again keeping his fire alive against young stars. With a hungry Zion, many were wondering how LeBron would hold up against New Orleans with his age. James looked younger than ever, shooting 66.7% from the field and working quickly off the ball.

He left it all on the court, making this the Lakers' fourth-highest scoring game of the season despite teammate Anthony Davis being off the floor. LeBron kept the game in his hands, proving to everyone that he has no intention of fading away anytime soon.

#4 Lebron James scores 51 and gets his first victory against his former team Miami Heat (November 18th, 2018)

Going into this game, James was 0-4 against Miami since leaving the squad. Getting this victory was his first win against them since he left, so for him it was monumental. Not to mention, it being his 12th career 50-point game and the first performance scoring over 50 by a Laker since Kobe Bryant.

LeBron came out of the gate with something to prove scoring 19 points, shooting 8-for-10 from the field and not missing any of his three 3-point attempts. The Lakers outplayed Miami in the first quarter 34-31. James finished the game 19-for-31 from the field with an astonishing 6-for-8 from 3-point range.

With the game closing in the final seconds, LeBron managed to silence the conversation with a clutch 32-foot 3 pointer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra