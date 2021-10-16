5 best 2021-22 NBA rookies to draft in a standard fantasy basketball league

Fantasy sports are primarily dominated by NFL football, but NBA fantasy basketball has its own notable following as well. With various scoring modes to play, we will focus on a standard league that is a single-season rather than a dynasty.

So, when considering what NBA rookies to add to your fantasy roster, it's not as simple as who was drafted highest. Fantasy basketball focuses on year one production, while the NBA front office often drafts for potential impact throughout the entirety of a player's career.

Expected playing time, current maturity, their team's goals this season, and their coaches' prior willingness to play rookies need to be strongly considered here. Some honorable mentions who barely missed the cut include Jalen Suggs, Scottie Barnes, Davion Mitchell, Corey Kispert and Chris Duarte.

Top rookies from the 2021 NBA Draft to select in a fantasy basketball league

#5 Alperen Sengun

2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Alperen Sengun fell further than most seemed to expect headed into NBA Draft night. The 19-year-old Turkish League MVP was selected at pick 16 and subsequently traded to the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are going to be future focused with a core of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun.

The physical big man may be slightly undersized, but he is accustomed to playing against grown men throughout his time in the Turkish league. He averaged 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting and an absurd 64.6 percent of his attempts from the field.

Also considering that the Houston Rockets are almost certainly placing an emphasis on player development rather than immediate wins, Sengun should be gifted significant playing time in his rookie campaign.

#4 Evan Mobley

2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot - Evan Mobley

I was hesitant to place Evan Mobley on this list because the most slender big men will have significant growing pains in their rookie season. NBA physicality and talent can be a surprise to college players who are used to being the longest, strongest, or most skilled player on the floor.

Ultimately, Mobley was drafted third overall despite his fit questions alongside Jarrett Allen and often started alongside him in the NBA preseason. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton will almost surely be the Cleveland Cavaliers' highest usage paring, but Mobley will benefit from their perimeter abilities.

Blocked shots count for various amounts in each league, but I would expect Mobley to tally a significant amount of them in his rookie campaign along with a solid scoring and rebounding output.

After this pick is where I feel most confident that the rookies will be different makers on NBA fantasy rosters.

