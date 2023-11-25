The 5 most stylish NBA players in 2023-24 Season ft. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyle Kuzma & more

Being among the most stylish NBA players is not an easy task. NBA players are not known only for their talent and on-court performance but also for the way they dress off the floor. With the vast majority of them being millionaires, they usually steal the spotlight with the way they dress and the clothes they wear either pregame or in off-court events.

Usually, the tunnel that connects the arena entrance and the locker room is where players flex their personal style, with their dressing options attracting attention. With that in mind, let's take a look at the five most stylish NBA players in the 2023–24 season.

The 5 most stylish NBA players in the 2023–24 season, ft. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyle Kuzma and more

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5: LeBron James

The "King" and all-time scoring leader dresses casually as well as formally. We've often seen him dressed casually while holding an expensive bag. LeBron James has also mastered the art of flawlessly combining his outfits, with nothing being too long, too short, or too tight.

#4: Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has become a fashion icon over the years, with choices that reflect his style. Westbrook also owns a clothing company named "Honor the Gift," while his outfits steal the spotlight, especially at fashion events.

Westbrook usually makes headlines with his outfit and has definitely been one of the most stylish NBA players.

#3: James Harden

Like Russell Westbrook, James Harden steals the spotlight with his dressing options, and his fashion style can be considered unique.

He is considered one of the most stylish NBA players, but unlike Westbrook, he is not shy about dressing in long and colorful clothes.

#2: Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has been known more for his fashion style and the way he dresses off the floor than his on-court performance. Now with the Washington Wizards, Kuzma continues to make headlines and attract attention with his outfit.

He has recently been seen wearing face masks while walking the tunnel to the locker room, while we have seen him wearing both too long and loose garments and too tight clothes. Kuzma has also been a regular at fashion shows.

#1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar has been a fashion icon, like the other superstars on that list. He was named the most stylish NBA player by GQ, while he made his runway debut a few months ago.

He is considered one of the most stylish players in the league, and the way he dresses off the court always attracts people's attention.