When MVP and perennial All-Star Kevin Durant signed on with the Golden State Warriors in 2016, not only did he join a super team that had just won 73 games in the regular season, he also joined a team that already featured a two-time NBA MVP in Stephen Curry.

Two years later, along with two more championships for the Golden State Warriors the dynamic duo are quickly gaining speed to become two of the greatest players to ever end up on the same team. But they are just the most recent pairing on a long list of stars who have teamed up to win championships, so lets take a look back at the best combos ever to play in the NBA.

#5. LeBron James and Dwayne Wade

It shook the world when LeBron James took his talents to South Beach to team up with best mate Dwayne Wade following the 2010 NBA season.

Very much the first self made "big three" along with Chris Bosh, and although James was infamously quoted saying "not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, not 5, not 6, not 7" the duo was still very much dominate in the NBA for the four years they were together, making the NBA finals in all 4 years and winning two championships. During this time the heat also rattled off a 27-game winning streak, the second of all time in a singular season.

