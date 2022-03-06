“The big guy dreamed of being a real-life Clark Kent” - Phil Jackson on Shaquille O'Neal staying up all night to look for cars on the LAPD stolen-cars list, from a throwback excerpt in the book Eleven Rings

Legendary Hall-of-Fame big man Shaquille O'Neal is also named Superman by basketball analysts and fans for his unstoppable and powerful inside moves. Shaq’s dominating game is arguably unlike anything the NBA has seen in its history. In many ways, the nickname is tailor-made for the four-time champion.

Phil Jackson, O'Neal’s former coach, however, fondly remembers referring to Shaq as Superman’s alter ego. In his book the Eleven Rings, the multi-titled coach shared a story about Shaq's desire to help the law.

Here’s how the NBA’s most decorated coach related Shaquille O'Neal’s story in the book:

“On another occasion, Shaq sent one of the trainers in to tell me that he wouldn’t be coming to practice that day. When I asked why, the trainer said that Shaq, who had been training to become a police officer, had been up all night cruising the city looking for cars on the LAPD’s stolen-vehicles list. At heart, the big guy dreamed of being a real-life Clark Kent.”

Back then, Shaquille O'Neal’s dreams of becoming a police officer weren’t really known. Over the years, he has tirelessly worked on that vision despite his busy schedule and commitments. In 2019, he finally fulfilled his dream when he was named auxiliary sheriff for the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Here's what the iconic LA Lakers big man had to say about his dreams of one day joining the police force:

“This was on my list as a youngster. I said one day, I wanna be a cop. I think I can lead a force.”

The Clark Kent moniker, though, is the exact opposite of the 3x Finals MVP when he is on the court. He is a 7’1 300-pound mastodon who ate opposing big men for lunch. Off the court, he is a charismatic businessman, DJ and now a police officer.

Shaquille O'Neal is salty with Dwight Howard’s Superman nickname

Shaquille O'Neal is a huge fan of Superman from DC Comics. His game and his tattoos are the perfect reasons why he deserves the nickname. For years, he had a monopoly on the hero's name until another former Orlando Magic big man came along.

In the 2008 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest, Dwight Howard wore a Superman cape to emphasize his high-flying and rim-rattling dunks. It helped him win the dunk competition and somehow received a piece of the Superman-in-the-NBA fame.

Shaquille O'Neal, though, would have none of that. Shaq emphatically dismissed Dwight Howard’s claim to the Superman moniker:

“There’s only one Superman to ever come through this league and you know his name. It’s me.”

