The case for and against the Miami Heat making another run to the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 season

After making an incredible run to the 2020 NBA Finals and going to six games against the LA Lakers, the Miami Heat have flown under the radar ahead of the start of the new season.

Despite the franchise being as strong as ever, many are now doubting the Heat's ability to make a deep run in the upcoming postseason due to how much more competitive the Eastern Conference has become.

With that in mind, here are the cases made for and against the Miami Heat making the NBA Finals during this season's playoffs.

The case for the Miami Heat reaching the Finals in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat may not look like the best team on paper, but on the court, they have proven that they can give the best in the league a run for their money.

Not many expected the Heat to triumph over the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics. And yet, their tactics and high IQ allowed them to beat teams that are far more star-studded.

What's more is that the Miami Heat have a mostly young roster. This means that several of the franchise's players are set to take a leap next season, which will make the team a far better one than what fans saw last year.

Due to their versatile tactics and the likelihood of them improving dramatically in the upcoming months, the Miami Heat can make another finals run during the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The case against the Miami Heat reaching the Finals in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat do have a talented roster, and it is probable that several players take a leap. But the fact of the matter is that the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks are going to be far tougher to get past in the upcoming postseason.

The Nets already look absolutely dominant, with Kevin Durant expected to perform at an MVP level in the upcoming NBA season. There is virtually no sign of rust in this team, and it is likely they will steamroll the entire Eastern Conference this year.

KD been a walking bucket since his FIRST NBA GAME 💯 @KDTrey5 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/Dm45Ca6yIv — Overtime (@overtime) December 16, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks are not to be trifled with. While their preseason was not too impressive, the addition of Jrue Holiday to the roster is going to be invaluable to their playoff hopes.

The 30-year-old has the ability to make important shots in the toughest of moments - something the franchise has needed for the longest time. Add that to Giannis Antetokounmpo coming back hungrier than ever, and you have a team ready to stomp through the league as well.

While the Miami Heat will remain one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the presence of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets will make it near impossible for the franchise to make it to the 2021 NBA Finals.

