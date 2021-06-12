The case for and against New York Knicks signing Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency 

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s stint with the Golden State Warriors could be coming to an end, with Klay Thompson set to return next season. The 25-year-old is set to enter free agency this summer, and multiple teams, including the New York Knicks, are monitoring him.

The Warriors are also eager to re-sign Kelly Oubre Jr., but Thompson's return could see him being demoted to the bench.

The swingman, who will turn 26 on December 2021, had a mixed season with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds per game on 44% field-goal shooting. However, his defensive prowess and high intensity on the court made him a fan favorite.

According to recent reports, Kelly Oubre Jr. and the New York Knicks have "mutual interest." The Knicks appear to be an attractive destination for Oubre, and their return to prominence last season could be one of the reasons why he would like to join them.

The New York Knicks are looking to add more firepower to their squad for the small forward position. They believe Kelly Oubre Jr.'s athleticism and three-point shooting are exactly what they need at the 3.

However, the player has changed three teams in the last five years, which has stunted his growth, according to some scouts.

Is signing a young player who is yet to explore his full potential the kind of move that the New York Knicks should make at this stage? Let's find out.

Analyzing why New York Knicks should sign Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency

The New York Knicks are one of the few teams that have the financial resources to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr.

The player fits the bill for the team as his intensity at the defensive end suits the Knicks' playing style. His willingness to be physical and to put his body on the line makes him a reliable asset to any team.

Kelly Oubre Jr. did not have the best of seasons with regards to his three-point shooting. His numbers took a huge dip in his first month with the Golden State Warriors as he shot just 2 of his first 30 three-point attempts.

However, Oubre made a solid comeback and shot 50% from the floor and 43% from deep on 5.7 attempts per game in February. He also averaged 20 points per game during that stretch. It was remarkable, considering he was playing as a shooting guard, which isn't his preferred position.

If the New York Knicks do acquire Kelly Oubre Jr., they can deploy him in his favored small forward position. This could help him perform more consistently.

Oubre's ability to attack the rim and his athleticism are also worth taking note of, as they add to his three-point shooting. Those qualities would also give the Knicks an edge on the offensive end of the floor.

Analyzing why New York Knicks shouldn't sign Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency

Despite all of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s traits and his seemingly perfect fit with the New York Knicks, there is one thing that he lacks - experience.

The Knicks lacked experience during the 2021 NBA playoffs, with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson being the only players with a fair amount of experience on the team.

The New York Knicks' young stars Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, who made their first post-season trip, struggled on the biggest stage and failed to cope with the pressure.

While Kelly Oubre Jr. is still considered a top prospect, he hasn't featured in the playoffs for a top team. He has made two trips to the postseason so far in his career, both with the Washington Wizards. He featured in just 18 games and came off the bench as a role player while averaging 18 minutes per game.

If the New York Knicks are looking at the big picture and are aiming to be successful in the playoffs, Oubre doesn't appear to be an ideal option for them.

