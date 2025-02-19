"The flu is whooppinnn my a** right now": Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan expresses feelings on motherhood struggles in candid post

Being Michael Jordan's daughter does not guarantee a cushy life, and Jasmine Jordan appears to be going through it right now. Motherhood in itself is already tough, but combine that with a bad flu? That's bound to be an ordeal for anybody.

Jasmine gave birth to Rakeem Michael Christmas in 2019. As any parent can vouch for, the early years of parenting are the toughest ones and despite her son's graduation from preschool, signs are that the young mother's struggles aren't quite done yet.

"Cause baby the flu is whooppinnn my a** right now...#Illbeback" Jasmine wrote.

In the post, Jordan's daughter laments about not being able to look pretty for photos while being a mother. She also lets the world know that she's been struggling otherwise with a bad case of the flu too.

Jasmine Jordan's Instagram story about the flu that had her struggling - Source: Instagram

Michael Jordan would be hoping that his daughter recover from the flu quickly, as she also serves key roles in maintaining his business empire on top of being the first of his three daughters.

Michael Jordan's daughter is a Sports Management graduate from Syracuse University

Jasmine Jordan is a qualified sports management professional and has helped her father with his business enterprises.

Michael Jordan's daughter, in particular, has reportedly helped out with the women's sports wing of Jordan Brand considerably and has also served as coordinator of basketball operations during Jordan's ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

Michael Jordan with Jasmine Jordan and Rakeem Michael Christmas - Source: Instagram

Jasmine, who was instrumental in Jordan Brand's first NIL signing at the high school level, looks set to help Jordan's brand get bigger by capitalizing on the explosion of popularity of the women's game.

Jordan has four other children besides Jasmine: Jeffrey and Marcus and two daughters, Victoria and Ysabel.

