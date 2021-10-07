The future is now: Predicting the top 5 players across the 5 positions in the NBA, 10 years from now

The LeBron James era is soon coming to an end, and a new set of superstars will dominate the NBA. While one player will ultimately assume the throne, some players could grow into superstars in every position.

Ten years seems like an awfully long time, as things could change in the twinkle of an eye. However, several players have already shown glimpses of greatness and could develop into elite talents in that period.

In the past decade, Stephen Curry has been the leading point guard in the NBA. However, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul have also played the game at the highest level.

James Harden has been the standout shooting guard, winning an MVP award, three scoring titles, among other awards. But we also have to laud the efforts of Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal, and Paul George.

For the small forward position, King James has obviously dominated despite elite talent like Kevin Durant in the same position. Anthony Davis has also been an exceptional power forward so far in the NBA, while Dwight Howard has been the dominant center.

As the reign of these superstars is coming to an end, here are the top five players across the five positions in the NBA for the future.

#1 Luka Doncic - Point Guard

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks is double teamed.

The level at which Luka Doncic has played the game, having spent just three years in the NBA, is astonishing. The 22-year-old plays with so much poise, and it is a no-contest as to determining who will be the top point guard ten years from now.

The NBA also recognized his talent early on, using him as the cover on the recently released NBA 2K22. Doncic has won the Rookie of the Year award, made two All-Star appearances and has been selected for two All-NBA first teams.

Mavs Nation @MavsNationCP Jason Kidd can certainly unlock a whole new dimension of Luka Doncic's game for the benefit of the Mavericks this season 🏀 Jason Kidd can certainly unlock a whole new dimension of Luka Doncic's game for the benefit of the Mavericks this season 🏀 https://t.co/C1gQWQ6Isy

Doncic is the early favorite to win the MVP award in the 2021-22 NBA season. With career averages of 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists, he is undoubtedly the best kid on the block.

Trae Young, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox and LaMelo Ball are some of the young point guards that are worth keeping an eye on as they develop.

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Shooting Guard

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles against Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the most exciting prospect in the shooting guard position. He has shown steady growth in the three years he has spent in the NBA and could be a major building block for the OKC Thunder.

Nick Crain @CrainNBA Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed at No. 5 in the @FanSided 25-under-25. One of the rising stars in the league, it’s no surprise to see him ranked so high. Last season, he averaged 23.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game on 50/40/80 splits. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed at No. 5 in the @FanSided 25-under-25. One of the rising stars in the league, it’s no surprise to see him ranked so high. Last season, he averaged 23.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game on 50/40/80 splits.

Although he has not made any All-Star appearances or All-NBA selections, there is no doubt they will come soon. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the 2020-21 season averaging 23.7 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.

Among the other top shooting guards that could dominate ten years from now include Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.

