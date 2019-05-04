The implications of Carmelo Anthony's possible New York Knicks return

Stephen Lebitsch FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 16 // 04 May 2019, 15:25 IST

New York Knicks fans certainly have a lot to look forward to in the coming summer months.

In less than two weeks, the NBA Draft Lottery will reveal the top 14 slots for the 2019 NBA Draft, and we will find out what the Knicks’ chances are at landing Zion Williamson.

Additionally, the rumors have been flying everywhere as New York Knicks boasts one of the highest cap space totals and has a great opportunity to land at least one quality star player in free agency.

Now, however, there has been surprising news regarding a familiar and beloved face that could bring Knicks fans even more excitement for what is to come.

In a recent interview with SNY’s Adam Zagoria, which was also covered by outlets such as Complex Sports and CBS Sports, former Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony talked about the possibility of returning to Madison Square Garden this summer.

Anthony has been a free agent since his short stint with the Houston Rockets and has yet to be signed despite reported interest from the LA Lakers.

“I have to see what’s going on,” Anthony said after being asked if returning to the Mecca was on his radar if the Knicks land soon to be free agent Kevin Durant this summer.

James Dolan and the Knicks management would need to see the benefits and simple good will of the deal and work to make it happen.

Despite the lack of noise made by Carmelo Anthony recently, there are a few implications of this deal that could make it beneficial for the Knicks to complete.

First, it would serve as another great return story that we see every now and then in sports. The two sides didn’t leave on the greatest of terms and as we saw from Dwayne Wade’s second to last game at MSG, in which Anthony was watching courtside, he was a fan favorite.

Secondly, bringing back Carmelo Anthony might serve to increase the Knicks’ chances of securing a deal with Kevin Durant this offseason. There has been a belief that Kevin Durant will want the Knicks to pair up with him in New York, notably another top tier player.

If the Knicks were to bring Anthony back, this could do the trick if the efforts to get Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis fall through.

Lastly, the signing of Anthony this offseason could set the Knicks up to have their own Big 3. Pending the outcome of the lottery, draft and free agency, the Knicks could end up with a talented trio of Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson that is capable of a deep playoff run.

Of course, however, Anthony also acknowledged that the decision to sign, if it were to happen, is not entirely up to him.

“You’re asking the wrong person.” Anthony said during the interview.

The Knicks have an incredible opportunity in front of them this summer to change the narrative in New York and bring success and championship level basketball back to a city and fanbase that has been bereft of it for decades.

What else could make that narrative any better than bring a beloved star who played his heart out for the team every night to be a part of the process and eventually duly retire in the blue and orange.

It’s just an interview for now, but keeps your eyes open for any new Knicks and Carmelo Anthony rumors to develop this summer.