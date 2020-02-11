NBA: Los Angeles Lakers And Golden State Warriors are now worth more than $4 Billion

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

After recent reports of low TRP ratings in the NBA Christmas Games hit the news, there were speculations that the NBA's popularity and worth are going down this year. Supporting these thoughts, were other factors, like Daryl Morey's comment on the Hong Kong issue that upset the whole of China and the New York Knicks. How Knicks?

The Knicks are the biggest market in the NBA, and this team has performed horribly for the past seven seasons. However, to our surprise, a report by Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes, suggests that the value of the NBA has gone up six times in the last ten years.

To tell you some stats, the total revenue generated by the teams is around $8.8 billion this year which is 10% more than the previous year. The team worth the most is the New York Knicks once again with $4.6 billion, a 15% increase from the last year.

The Knicks are followed by Los Angeles Lakers, which are worth a whopping $4.4 billion in the second place. The third-place belonged to the Golden State Warriors who are worth $4.3 billion, which is a 23% increase for the last year. The team on the bottom of the list is the Memphis Grizzlies with a total worth of $1.3 billion.

The NBA is the fastest growing league in the United States and outscores every other league(NFL, MLB or NHL) in terms of worth. Having outstanding international reach is one of the biggest reasons for its growth being fastest than the other leagues in the US.

