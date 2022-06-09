"The Lakers right now are a mom and pop shop” - Colin Cowherd says the LA Lakers are living in the rearview mirror, claims there are no new ideas, and their inability to change their mind is why they are struggling

The LA Lakers won only 33 games in the regular season, missing the playoffs for the second time in four seasons with LeBron James. Anthony Davis was injured for a big part of the season, but the team just didn't fit well together.

They now have a new head coach in Darvin Ham, who will try to fix the team. However, the coach alone won't be able to change much if the front office doesn't make some roster moves.

The team will have to make some huge changes to be competitive next season. These changes include changing the way the team works and possibly trading some core players.

LA Lakers need new ideas

Colin Cowherd recently criticized the LA Lakers for their lack of new ideas. The analyst believes they have been struggling because of their inability to change their mind.

"The Lakers right now, a mom and pop shop. Not a lot of new ideas. What don't they have? Lots and lots of versatile wing defenders. ... They had him in Kyle Kuzma, and they let him go. They had him in KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope), and they let him go. ... Their inability to change their mind is why the Lakers are what they are.

"They are living in a rearview mirror."

Cowherd even compared them to people on the internet who refuse to change their opinion, even when new information comes in.

"The definition of dumb on the internet is (a) guy complaining about people changing their opinion. You should change your opinion regularly if new information comes in. That's what doctors do, what pilots do, what surgeons do, what GMs do, what coaches do."

The analyst believes that having versatile defenders is key to success in the league. The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors have such players, which is why they've reached the final stage of the playoffs.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"The definition of dumb on the internet is guy complaining about people changing their opinion. You should change your opinion regularly if new information comes in." — The Suns can move off Dedndre Ayton and that's OK..."The definition of dumb on the internet is guy complaining about people changing their opinion. You should change your opinion regularly if new information comes in." — @ColinCowherd The Suns can move off Dedndre Ayton and that's OK..."The definition of dumb on the internet is guy complaining about people changing their opinion. You should change your opinion regularly if new information comes in." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/OEzVo6kQbJ

The Lakers, on the other hand, are old and lack versatility. Cowherd mentioned that LeBron is probably the only versatile player on the roster.

Are the Lakers going to make big changes?

Darvin Ham talked about Russell Westbrook during his introduction, saying how the point guard still has a lot left in his tank. However, the fact is that Westbrook is simply not a good fit. Even worse, not even Ham might be able to make him fit.

The LA Lakers cannot get much from Westbrook, yet they can't trade him easily either. His contract is one of the biggest in the league, and it will be hard to move him.

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Rasheed Wallace on LeBron James playing in his era



"I don't think he would be as successful as he is now." Rasheed Wallace on LeBron James playing in his era"I don't think he would be as successful as he is now." https://t.co/5V8imb7KpI

There have been several trade ideas that include the athletic point guard, including a trade to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving. This move would definitely improve the Lakers drastically, but the Nets may not be happy with it.

James, who is turning 38 in late December, is running out of time. If he wants to win another championship, his Lakers will have to make big things happen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far