The legacy of Dirk Nowitzki: How he changed the power forward position single-handedly

Dirk came out of nowhere

I first saw Dirk Nowitzki in 1998. Showcased at the Nike Hoop Summit, it was apparent very early on that he was an incredible talent destined for NBA superstardom by way of Germany.

His jumper was pure from the onset. At 6'11", he was able to shoot over anyone and it was easy to see he would be in the NBA sooner than most. He went for 33 points and 13 boards that day, and anyone watching that game knew to remember what they saw.

Who is Holger Geschwinder?

Holger Geschwinder discovered Dirk Nowitzki in Würzburg, Germany

Holger Geschwinder figured out a basketball formula. He noticed and subsequently worked out Nowitzki when Dirk was 16. He figured out the angles and discovered a best angle to shoot the ball. "The higher the arc, the better, but you can go too high. The optimum is around 60°," Geschwinder coached Dirk for the entirety of Nowitzki's career. It was the fire and organization that Dirk needed, for Nowitzki ended his NBA career with 31,560 points -- 4th all-time. He averaged 20.7 and 7.5 assists -- all for the Dallas Mavericks. That's loyalty.

🐐 x 🐍@swish41 remembers Mamba on Kobe Bryant Day. pic.twitter.com/XGlMBsNBJz — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 24, 2021

What made Dirk Nowitzki so unique?

When Dirk Nowitzki was drafted into the NBA, he was swapped for Robert "Tractor" Traylor. Traylor was a big power forward from Michigan with bounce, and surely athletic, yet couldn't find traction in the NBA. Meanwhile, Chris Webber, Kevin Garnett and Rasheed Wallace were the standards at the 4. Dirk took their game to the the high post where he was masterful, and outside to the three point line. The usual power forwards banged down low and defended. The last place they wanted to be was on the perimeter defending, yet after Dirk hit the NBA, everyone on the asphalt wanted to shoot it from deep. Instead of clogging the floor with big men in the post, Nowitzki was one of the first to spread the floor.

They just couldn't guard him, and neither did Dirk Nowitzki want to guard them.

Rolling

As Dirk Nowitzki began to have success in the NBA, the league began to slightly shift. The three-point shot became a weapon even more valuable than it was previously, and through all of those points scored and playoff appearances, Dirk Nowitzki began to pile up the accolades. He won the league MVP in 2007 and the NBA Finals MVP in 2011 -- after leading the Mavs to 67 wins and defeats of talented Portland, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City teams in the playoffs. When the Mavericks took out the Big 3 of the Miami Heat, Dirk Nowitzki became a legend.

Dirk Nowitzki is the only MVP winner in the Dallas franchise

The Dirk Nowitzki effect

Teams began to space differently. Though he's not a stretch 4 because he was the go-to guy in Dallas, stretch 4's began to sprout everywhere. Even players like Matt Bullard were able to squeeze out years ordinarily they couldn't have, as every team coveted a shooter of size. Look at the league now. Look at Kevin Durant. He is the true evolution of Dirk Nowitzki, is essentially a 2 guard, and as he is the best offensive weapon in the NBA, there was a player before him, and that player is now a prototype in the Hall of Fame. He will be remembered as the first.

Thanks Dirk.

Dirk Nowitzki appreciation tweet. https://t.co/LsnxFK4rsS — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) August 25, 2021

