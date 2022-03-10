“The legend of Michael Jordan just get told every single day” - Kevin Durant says Michael Jordan’s historic run will never be matched by anybody

Kevin Durant talked about Michael Jordan’s greatness during Wednesday’s podcast episode of “The ETCs with Kevin Durant.” Durant said Jordan had an NBA career so legendary that it will never be matched.

Durant said:

“The legend of Michael Jordan just gets told every single day.”

KD on Michael Jordan's greatness never being matched

Michael Jordan, who earned his nickname “Air Jordan,” for flying high for showtime dunks, absolutely dominated during his time in the NBA. The Hall of Famer won six championships and five MVPS in 15 seasons.

Durant explained what he believes helped Jordan gain such popularity:

“Michael Jordan was such a mystery back then. … There’s so much coverage on us as players right now that that takes away some of the mystery and allure that comes with that.”

With all of the cameras, coverage and social media nowadays, players have no chance to do or say anything without notice.

For Durant, that takes away from the allure one would have for a player. Having that level of secrecy years ago made the audience stay curious and interested in your game, as that was the only time they would see you. When MJ played with as much dominance and style as he did, anyone who saw him on the court was impressed and wanted more.

Jordan averaged an NBA-record 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Averaging over 30 points per game across over 1,072 games is absolute insanity. Michael Jordan earned himself the top spot in NBA history for a reason.

The only other player who really gets compared to Jordan, especially recently, is LeBron James. Durant touched on the comparison between the two, adding to LeBron’s legacy:

“I think LeBron will be in that same realm … There’s like no comparison to what Michael Jordan did. It’s just different. You know what I’m saying … y’all both are something we never seen before. You know, both unique, both sitting in your own areas of greatness.”

James is a four-time champion and four-time MVP. He is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season.

Jordan and James have both had amazing careers. As a result, many often try and use their accolades to weigh the players' accomplishments against one another.

Durant expressed his distaste with the GOAT debate:

“Why the hell are we always comparing these guys like they’re gonna play against each other? … When you look at what they’ve done separate of, like, the comparisons, it’s some unbelievable shit from both of them. And that transcends the game of basketball you know, I’ve heard people say ‘You’re the LeBron of this,’ so you know, he’s in that realm, too.”

KD presented the James-Jordan conversation in a new light. Durant said, with stats and accolades aside, both have had their dominance surpass the game of basketball and seep into the “everyday.” To Durant, their names are synonymous to words like “greatness” or “legendary.”

Jordan will forever be the first NBA player to reach that level of popularity, but as KD points out, LeBron has made his way up there as well. The difference stands to be the level of allure and mystery Jordan held. That gives him the advantage on not being matched by anybody. The NBA and the world are both different now, and as a result his legacy cannot be replicated.

