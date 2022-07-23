The Memphis Grizzlies have been all bark and no bite so far

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the NBA's best young teams, with one of the brightest futures in the league. But the Grizzlies also have a hubris that became apparent once the playoffs ended.

Grizzlies players, mainly point guard Ja Morant, talk a lot of trash on Twitter.

After losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the playoffs, Memphis watched the Warriors win the NBA championship against the Boston Celtics. Afterward, Warriors guard Klay Thompson hit back at Jaren Jackson Jr., who had tweeted "Strength in Numbers" (Golden State's slogan) after a Memphis win over Golden State during the season.

“I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Frigging bum," Thompson said.

Ja Morant responded to Thompson, tweeting, "got a lot of real estate" shortly after the Warriors' presser. Draymond Green shot right back, saying, "We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston."

Jackson's tweets earlier in the year had an effect on the Golden State/Memphis playoff series and should surely bleed into their games next season.

Such Twitter drama begs the question: Are the young Grizzlies players qualified to antagonize and provoke the Golden State dynasty? Is it even smart?

The Warriors are a proven squad, and their core three – Stephen Curry, Green and Thompson – have four championship rings. The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, were eliminated in six games by Golden State in the Western Conference semifinals this season. They have not made the Western Conference finals since 2013, when Mike Conley and Marc Gasol were at the helm.

If this past year proves anything, it may be that making the Warriors upset isn't a great idea. It would be best for the Grizzlies to avoid Twitter drama and continue building on their stellar overall performance during the season.

The Grizzlies went 56-26, finishing with the second-best record in the West last season. They boast a budding superstar in Morant, dynamic role players like Dillon Brooks and Jackson and a veteran presence in Steve Adams.

Morant doubles down on trash talk

Morant doubled down on his trash talk while appearing as a guest on Taylor Rooks' Bleacher Report interview series. During their conversation, Morant said he could beat Michael Jordan if given the chance to play in his era.

"I would've cooked him, too," Morant said. "Nobody got more confidence than (No.) 12."

On top of throwing some shade MJ's way, Morant touched on the back-and-forth with Warriors players:

"I just felt like if I won the championship I wouldn't think about no other team or what somebody said months ago. I'd be celebrating a championship. I'd be happy with my teammates, but as you can see after they won the championship, everything was about the Grizzlies, talking about Jaren. I feel like when you win, you can say anything."

As for the MJ comment? It was probably a flippant, well-intended remark that has little to no real weight on what the Memphis star thinks of Jordan. Still, Morant's overt confidence has the potential to rub some people the wrong way and ruffle feathers.

The remark about the Warriors, though? It was almost certainly a legitimate, inflammatory shot at the defending champs. Morant's comments are entertaining and create a good amount of drama that will likely have an impact on Memphis' new rivalry with Golden State. From an alaytical standpoint, though, it's clear it isn't the best idea to make the Warriors angry. This year's playoffs is proof of that.

Trash talk and competitive chirping is a huge part of today's NBA. Everyone gets chippy, and some routine banter is to be expected. There comes a point, however, when it's time to put up or shut up.

The Grizzlies' young players clearly have chips on their shoulders. But that swagger needs to be balanced with good judgment and understanding when it's time to put Twitter down and quit the online potshots.

One great year doesn't mean they're the best. The Grizzlies have an abundance of promise and a successful future ahead of them, but they need to prove themselves first before they taunt the defending champs.

It will be interesting to see how next season turns out, and if another Memphis/Golden State playoff matchup can create more sparks.

