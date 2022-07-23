“The NBA hasn’t seen something like this… It’s gonna be scary” - 3x All-Star says his twin towers pairing with Rudy Gobert is unique, says he and Anthony Edwards have to play at a Shaq and Kobe level

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash this offseason when they acquired star center Rudy Gobert. After spending his entire career with the Utah Jazz, Gobert will try to help Minnesota take the next step forward.

Minnesota was one of the NBA's pleasant surprises last year. The Timberwolves battled their way to a spot in the playoffs for just the second time since 2004. A team that is widely viewed as on the rise, Minnesota is going all in to become a contender in the Western Conference.

One player who is excited is Gobert's new teammate, star forward Karl-Anthony Towns. On ESPN's "NBA Today," Towns spoke about the excitement he has about playing alongside Gobert, forming a trio with rising young superstar Anthony Edwards.

“The NBA hasn’t seen something like this. It’s gonna be scary,” Towns said.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert look to make noise with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert introduced as the new center for the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have quickly made a turn towards becoming one of the NBA's most promising young teams. After the team hired Tim Connelly to its front office this offseason, Connelly didn't waste any time making aggressive moves.

Although the NBA has transformed over the years to the idea of playing small ball, the Timberwolves are trying to shake things up. The move comes as the Western Conference continues to get tougher with each passing year.

With Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards continuing to be offensive forces, Gobert will have the potential to make life easier with his defensive ability.

Gobert has been one of the more sensational defensive big men across the league throughout his time with the Utah Jazz. Last season, "The Stifle Tower" averaged 15.6 points, a league-leading 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He shot 71.3% from the field and 69.0% from the free-throw line.

Gobert, who is 7-foot-1, has been the Defensive Player of the Year three times and was named to the All-Defensive team six times. He's also been an All-Star three times in his nine seasons.

Towns averaged 24.6 ppg and 9.8 rpg last season, while Edwards, a second-year shooting guard, averaged 21.3 ppg.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



"It's go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done."



(h/t Karl-Anthony Towns:"It's go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done."(h/t @MikeAScotto Karl-Anthony Towns:"It's go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done."(h/t @MikeAScotto) https://t.co/DtLx0Nga2n

With plenty of young talent on the roster, the Timberwolves' organization is being aggressive with the hope of not taking a step backwards next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far