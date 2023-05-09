The 5 most iconic buzzer-beaters in NBA playoff history

The NBA Playoffs are the ultimate stage for some of the most jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring moments in basketball history.

From clutch shots to unbelievable comebacks, the playoffs have provided fans with endless excitement and memories. Among these unforgettable moments, the iconic buzzer-beaters stand out as some of the most thrilling and unforgettable. These are the shots that defy the odds, as players rise to the occasion with everything on the line.

Let's take a look back at five of the most iconic buzzer-beaters in NBA playoff history.

#5. Michael Jordan's "The Shot" – 1989 Eastern Conference First Round

Michael Jordan's legendary career is filled with unforgettable moments, but "The Shot" remains one of the most famous.

In Game 5 of the 1989 Eastern Conference First Round between the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jordan hit a series-winning jumper over Craig Ehlo as time expires.

This incredible buzzer-beater secured the Bulls' advancement and signaled the rise of Jordan as a clutch performer.

#4. Jerry West's 60-foot Shot – 1970 NBA Finals

In Game 3 of the 1970 NBA Finals, Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West pulled off one of the most remarkable shots in NBA history.

With just three seconds left on the clock and the Lakers trailing by two points against the New York Knicks, West launched a 60-foot shot that miraculously found its mark.

Although the Lakers eventually lost the series, West's shot remains an iconic moment in playoff history.

#3. Damian Lillard's Game-Winner vs. Houston – 2014 Western Conference First Round

Damian Lillard's game-winning three-pointer in Game 6 of the 2014 Western Conference First Round against the Houston Rockets solidified his status as a clutch performer.

With just 0.9 seconds left on the clock, Lillard caught the inbound pass and quickly fired a deep three, sending the Portland Trail Blazers to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 14 years.

#2. Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 Buzzer-Beater – 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater in Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers was nothing short of extraordinary.

With the score tied and just seconds remaining, Leonard took a contested fadeaway jump shot from the corner. The ball bounced on the rim four times before finally dropping through the net, sending the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals and eventually their first NBA championship.

#1. Derek Fisher's 0.4 Second Shot – 2004 Western Conference Semifinals

Derek Fisher's miraculous game-winning shot in Game 5 of the 2004 Western Conference Semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs still stands as one of the most improbable buzzer-beaters in NBA history.

With only 0.4 seconds left on the clock, Fisher caught the inbound pass and quickly launched a fadeaway jumper that found the bottom of the net. The Lakers went on to win the series and eventually reached the NBA Finals.

These iconic buzzer-beaters represent just a fraction of the thrilling moments that the NBA playoffs have produced over the years.

Each of these shots has etched itself into the annals of basketball history, showcasing the incredible talent, determination, and sheer willpower of the players who stepped up when it mattered most.

The playoffs will undoubtedly continue to provide fans with unforgettable moments for years to come, as new heroes emerge and etch their names alongside the legends of the game.

