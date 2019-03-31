The Oklahoma City Thunder should consider drafting Tacko Fall

Tristan Elliott

Tacko Fall has impressed during his time with UCF

Entering March Madness, Tacko Fall was a player on the radar of most basketball fans, however, his performance against Zion Williamson and Duke propelled him onto the national stage. Not only did the 7-foot-6 center manage to nullify the impact of college basketball's best rookie, but he also showed his ability to contribute at both ends as he recorded 6 rebounds and 15 points.

However, UCF still fell to the narrowest of defeats, a result that signaled the end of Fall's college career. Some have earmarked Fall as a future NBA player, although doubts remain over if his ability to adapt to the games highest level.

The 23-year-old is largely viewed as a one-dimensional throwback to the past who is unable to fit into the NBA's current pace-and-space era. Fall's inability to shoot three-pointers and guard multiple positions also make him an automatic non-option for most teams, however, the Oklahoma City Thunder may feel differently.

The Thunder have built their current gameplan around Steven Adams, a throwback center who has no range or ability to match up with much smaller guards. Despite his limitations, Adam's has still made a huge impact in the NBA, with many regarding him as among the best bigs in the West.

Billy Donovan has evidently discovered a way to use old fashioned bigs to his team's advantage, and the Thunder's backup options further demonstrate the team's willingness to use what many would call 'outdated' centers. Current backup, Nerlens Noel has attempted just four shots from beyond the arc during his five years in the NBA, whereas longtime backup center Nick Collison managed just 21 successful three's during his 15-year spell with the OKC franchise.

Evidently, centers can flourish in OKC without developing a shot beyond the arc, and in Steven Adams, Fall would have the opportunity to learn from another overseas talent that didn't take basketball up until his teenage years. Admittedly, Fall is unlikely to develop into the same sort of force as Adams, however, his upside could still be tremendous, and the Thunder provide the Senegal man with his best chance of making a career in the NBA.

