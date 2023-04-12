“The players are not happy with Zion" - Skip Bayless reflects on the Zion Williamson-New Orleans Pelicans injury situation

FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless shed light on what he is hearing about the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans, which plays in the play-in tournament on Wednesday night against the OKC Thunder, will be without Zion Williamson, who has been out with a hamstring strain since Jan. 2. The two-time All-Star, who played 29 games in the regular season, said Tuesday that he feels fine physically, but will return when he “feels like Zion.”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“The players are not happy with Zion because they’re fearing he’s getting the wrong advice as a young player.” @RealSkipBayless breaks down the ongoing Zion Williamson-Pelicans injury situation:“The players are not happy with Zion because they’re fearing he’s getting the wrong advice as a young player.” .@RealSkipBayless breaks down the ongoing Zion Williamson-Pelicans injury situation: “The players are not happy with Zion because they’re fearing he’s getting the wrong advice as a young player.” https://t.co/rN2Q1hE2p7

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On his TV show "Undisputed," Bayless broke down the current situation inside the Pelicans locker room, according to his sources.

"The players are not happy with Zion, because they're fearing he's getting the wrong advice as a young player," Bayless said.

Why are Pelicans players unhappy with Williamson?

“The Pelican team doctors have cleared Zion to play,” Bayless said, “but Zion’s independent medical team says he is only 99%, and they do not want to clear him until he is 100% ready to go.”

Bayless explained how the Pelicans’ team management is growing frustrated with Williamson’s stepfather and personal management team. His personal staff continues to emphasize rest and keeping him off the floor while the Pelicans desperately want their young star on the court for a potential playoff run.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Zion says he'll be ready to return when he feels like himself again Zion says he'll be ready to return when he feels like himself again 🙏 https://t.co/zO2IrpuxhK

Bayless also reported that Williamson’s advisors are disgruntled with the team because New Orleans continues to exercise a clause in the player’s contract that allows the team to weigh Williamson once a month.

The players on the Pelicans are also unhappy with Williamson according to Bayless.

“They think he should suck it up and stand up to his stepfather and his medical team and say, 'No, I feel great,' and go ahead and play," Bayless said. "That is what you do this time of the year."

The Fox Sports commentator added that there is dissension inside the Pelicans locker room because of Williamson’s lack of availability. He's played just 114 games in four seasons. He missed all of last season, including New Orleans' eight postseason games, after surgery for a broken foot.

It is still undetermined that, should the Pelicans advance out of the play-in tournament, if Williamson would be available for the first-round series. If the Pelicans beat the Thunder, they will travel to Minnesota to play the Timberwolves on Friday. The winner would advance to the first round against the Denver Nuggets.

Poll : 0 votes