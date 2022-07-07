“The only reason we've got a sticking point is because of Durant saying ‘This is my list’” - NBA analyst says Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat don’t have a lot of assets to trade for Kevin Durant

Trades in the NBA have somewhat been brought to a standstill since Kevin Durant made his trade request. Since then, no team has offered the Brooklyn Nets enough to acquire Durant.

Durant's value skyrocketed after the Minnesota Timberwolves gave away a plethora of picks and players to acquire Rudy Gobert. A league executive believes a strong package from the Phoenix Suns will not be enough to land KD.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN. The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN.

The situation has taken time, and Amin Elhassan believes it has been dragged out because of KD's list. Durant reportedly said the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are his preferred landing spots.

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, Elhassan said:

"The only reason we've got a sticking point is because of Durant saying 'This is my list,' allegedly. Phoenix, Miami: two teams that are maybe not as flushed with assets as the Nets would like.

"In the case of Phoenix, they can offer every one of their draft picks for the next seven years. If you're Brooklyn, it sounds like they're looking for talents as well. It's not just picks. And so, Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges don't move the needle. Deandre Ayton, God knows what's happening with his situation, and that's the standoff in Phoenix.

"In Miami, it's 'Is Tyler Herro enough of a talent?' And then, they're limited in the draft picks they can offer because of the first-round pick that they owe to Oklahoma City as a result of the Meyers Leonard deal."

Given Durant's quality, the Nets are within their rights to demand a package that will be nearly as valuable. So far, one can assume they have yet to receive such.

Kevin Durant could play for the Brooklyn Nets next season

Kevin Durant (left), Kyrie Irving (middle), and Patty Mills of the Brooklyn Nets

While KD has requested a trade, next season will be the start of a four-year $194 million he signed in the 2021 offseason. If the Nets fail to secure a valuable deal, the two-time NBA champ will be obligated to play for Brooklyn.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



(via



Chris Haynes: “Since he (Kevin Durant) requested a trade, there’s has been numerous stars that I’ve spoken to that have been trying to get in touch with him…KD has gone dark. He’s not talking to anybody.”(via @YahooSports Chris Haynes: “Since he (Kevin Durant) requested a trade, there’s has been numerous stars that I’ve spoken to that have been trying to get in touch with him…KD has gone dark. He’s not talking to anybody.” 😳(via @YahooSports) https://t.co/2EZUCuPMAp

Durant has spent three seasons with the Nets but took the court for only two. In his first year with the franchise, he was nursing an Achilles tendon injury he sustained during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Although KD was brought in to help the team compete for championships, they have only won one playoff series. Durant has failed to lead the Nets past the Eastern Conference semifinals in two attempts. Last season, the Boston Celtics clipped KD in a first-round sweep.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports The Celtics really ended the Nets after this The Celtics really ended the Nets after this 💀https://t.co/LWph2sxhzf

Even as playoff success has eluded KD, the four-time scoring champ has been dependable for the Nets. Last season, he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8%.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far