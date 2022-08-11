"The reason I'm gonna go with Melo is because I grew up watching Melo score the basketball" - 4x NBA champion picks Carmelo Anthony as the better scorer over Kevin Durant

Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant are two of the most prolific scorers in the NBA. Both have an armory full of tricks to get the better of opponents. Although Melo is not in his prime anymore, he still has some tricks up his sleeve to have his way. On the other hand, KD can still torment any team as he keeps getting better as the years go by.

Both these players have been in the league for well over a decade. They have played alongside some of the best in the league. However, one player they have commonly shared the court with is Draymond Green. The four-time NBA champion won a gold medal with Carmelo Anthony during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

As far as Durant is concerned, Green won two championships with the former MVP during KD's stint with the Golden State Warriors. In an episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," the four-time All-Star was asked who among the two was the best scorer in their prime.

His answer was certainly something that not many would have expected. He said:

"I'm gonna go with Melo and the reason I'm gonna go with Melo is because I grew up watching Melo score the basketball. He came into the league in '03. I was thirteen years old, I grew up watching Melo get a bucket however he wanted it.

"You wanted a mid-post work, first step crazy. You wanna straight block work, fadeaway tough and Melo would bully the hell out of somebody. You want the trey ball, we all know he can do that he's just a three-point shooter for the USA team and we know, USA Olympic Melo is crazy."

Draymond Green thought really hard and decided to go with Carmelo Anthony. However, this will certainly not sit well with Kevin Durant fans. Undoubtedly, Melo was a big problem for defenses during his days with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. KD is not too far behind Melo. He is still at his best and can get past opponents with ease.

NBA @NBA Kevin Durant turns defense into offense! Kevin Durant turns defense into offense! https://t.co/B325eVts5K

At 33, he still has a lot more to achieve. There is some uncertainty surrounding his future. But regardless of where he ends up playing, he will be a player to watch out for every time he takes the court.

YB’s Uber Driver @YbFan69 This app needs to start respecting prime Carmelo Anthony This app needs to start respecting prime Carmelo Anthony 🔥 https://t.co/4FzCUv0Jk4

How good was Carmelo Anthony during his prime?

New Jersey Nets v New York Knicks

After winning the NCAA championship with Syracuse in 2003, Carmelo Anthony gained a lot of media attention. He was part of the iconic 2003 draft class that gave the world LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Melo eventually went third in the NBA draft and was selected by the Denver Nuggets.

In his rookie year, Carmelo Anthony won six Western Conference Rookie of the Month awards. He became only the fourth player in NBA history to achieve that feat. Melo was also twice named the NBA player of the Week and finished his rookie year as a unanimous selection in the All-Rookie First team.

This Day In Sports Clips @TDISportsClips routs Nigeria 156-73. USA’s 156 points broke the all-time single-game Olympic scoring record. August 2, 2012: @carmeloanthony scores 37 points in just 14 minutes of floor time as the USArouts Nigeria156-73. USA’s 156 points broke the all-time single-game Olympic scoring record. August 2, 2012: @carmeloanthony scores 37 points in just 14 minutes of floor time as the USA 🇺🇸 routs Nigeria 🇳🇬 156-73. USA’s 156 points broke the all-time single-game Olympic scoring record. https://t.co/4agPYdynU7

He is a certified bucket and has had all sorts of moves to get his team going. In his stint with the Nuggets, Carmelo Anthony was a real menace as he not only scored, but also worked hard on the boards.

Prior to drafting him, the Nuggets had not made a playoff appearance in eight seasons. However, he proved to be the game-changer and helped them make seven playoff and one Conference Final appearance.

i c o n i c h o o p s @thatwasiconic Carmelo Anthony makes two CLUTCH three pointers against the Bulls



What every ball player growing up dreams of Carmelo Anthony makes two CLUTCH three pointers against the Bulls What every ball player growing up dreams of https://t.co/cAXx22ZANM

He then moved to the New York Knicks, where he further boosted his reputation of being a scorer. Carmelo won the scoring title in 2013 and made a total of seven consecutive All-Star appearances during his time with the Knicks.

He had an iconic 62-point game, where he shot 65.7% from the field without recording an assist. He had two 50-plus-point games as a Knicks player and both were extremely fun to watch. After his stint in New York, Carmelo Anthony moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he was never the same player.

Hoop Tracker @TheHoopTracker



Prime Melo.

Throwback to when Carmelo Anthony dropped 62 PTS, 13 REB, 23-35 FG and set a Knicks franchise-high at MSG.Prime Melo. Throwback to when Carmelo Anthony dropped 62 PTS, 13 REB, 23-35 FG and set a Knicks franchise-high at MSG.Prime Melo.🔥 https://t.co/ju4RlgUpbU

He was waived off the Houston Rockets after just ten games. Melo was out of the league for a while before the Portland Trail Blazers gave him a chance on their roster.

Despite all the setbacks, nothing can take away the fact that he is one of the most prolific scorers in the game. He is currently placed ninth on the all-time list with 28289 points but could move up further in the table.

